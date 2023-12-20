e-Bike Company eBliss Global Taps Into the Automotive Market by Appointing Well-Known Industry Veteran as President

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising e-mobility solutions company eBliss Global has hired Dave Boyle, an auto industry veteran with over thirty years of experience, to help bring eBliss' Always Brand e-Bikes to auto dealers. Boyle will serve as the company's president and have direct responsibility for all aspects of the business.

eBliss Logo (PRNewsfoto/eBliss Global, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Boyle has decades of experience working with auto dealerships, having built and led some of the most successful automotive suppliers/vendors in the industry. Starting his career with Newgen in the early 90s, he went on to serve as the President and COO of MPI/SRS, helping grow the business to a half-billion-dollar sale. Most recently Boyle has served as the CEO of TraXtion (formerly Tire Profiles), the industry's leader in tire wear diagnostics. Before embarking on his business career, Boyle spent 8 years as a professional race car driver.

"I am thrilled that we were able to convince Dave to join us," said Bill Klehm, CEO of eBliss Global. "Dave and I have known each other for 25 years and I have watched him grow into one of the top executives in the automotive industry."

"I am beyond excited about this opportunity," Boyle said. "This is the perfect marriage of something dealers need and consumers want. The electric bike market is exploding, but the space desperately needs the legitimacy car dealers will bring. Adding this alternative form of transportation to a dealer's portfolio will be great for e-bike consumers, many of whom are not traditional bike people."

eBliss' main goal is to help American consumers change how they think about transportation. With Americans being incentivized more and more to switch to an electric vehicle, e-bikes can help ease the transition before making a larger investment in an electric car.

"Over half of the 119 million rides Americans take every day are under three miles," says Bill Klehm. "e-Bikes are the perfect vehicles for these short trips to help lower carbon emissions and save riders money at the pump."

"Today successful auto dealerships realize the business is changing, and that there will be many different forms of transportation choices in the future", said Boyle. "We're looking to partner with forward-thinking dealers who believe and understand that diversification of revenue will be the key to success in the coming years."

CONTACT:

Adam Romero

Adam@erichopr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eBliss Global, Inc.