Hyundai Supports Operation Frodo 1650 Canine Rescue

Operation Frodo 1650 is a Nationwide Canine Rescue Initiative to Transport Shelter Dogs from the Heartlands of America to the West Coast

Sponsorship Supports Transport of Up to 10 Shelter Dogs to Their Forever Homes

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai is proud to sponsor the 2023 Operation Frodo 1650 in partnership with automotive journalist Nik Miles and Animal Rescue Rigs. This holiday season, Operation Frodo 1650 has committed to helping 10 shelter dogs find their forever homes. Media volunteers will transport the homeless dogs from Omaha, Nebraska to Portland, Oregon, and Hyundai has donated $5,000 and use of a Santa Fe SUV to assist with travel costs and logistics.

Members of the press support Operation Frodo 1650 canine rescue in Denver, CO on Dec. 18, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"Thank you to Operation Frodo 1650 for including Hyundai in this year's canine rescue program," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "This is a cause that is close to many of our team members' hearts. We are proud to partner with our automotive journalist community friends to help provide necessary funds and transportation in our Santa Fe to safely deliver shelter animals to their forever homes."

Founded in 2022, Operation Frodo 1650 is a rescue program with a mission to transport as many shelter dogs as possible from the Heartland of America to forever homes on the West Coast. The name "Frodo" comes from the first dog saved by Animal Rescue Rigs, and "1650" represents the approximate distance in miles between Omaha, Nebraska, this year's starting point, and Portland, Oregon, the journey's end.

Operation Frodo 1650 not only serves to relocate needy dogs, it also aims to raise funds for Animal Rescue Rigs, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that builds dedicated animal transport vehicles for shelters around the country. The 2023 trip will take place Dec.16-20, beginning in Omaha, Nebraska with stops in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Boise, Idaho before arriving in Portland, Oregon.

Hyundai is providing a 2023 Santa Fe SUV for one team of automotive journalists to make the trip. Sponsorship funds will also support costs for food, lodging, fuel and more during the journey. The teams of volunteer drivers consist mainly of automotive journalists who will document the rescue operation.

To learn more, visit animalrescuerigs.com/operation-frodo.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America