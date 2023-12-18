Transtar Holding Company Announces Acquisition of Arch Auto Parts

CLEVELAND, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtar Holding Company is excited to announce the acquisition of Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas. Arch will become part of NexaMotion Group (NMG), a family of innovative and industry-leading automotive aftermarket businesses. Arch was represented by Schwartz Advisors, and the terms were not disclosed.

Transtar Holding Company President and CEO Neil Sethi said, "Arch Auto Parts aligns perfectly with our strategic goals and marks the largest acquisition for Transtar Holding Company in general automotive repair parts distribution, which exemplifies our commitment to growth in this segment. I am incredibly proud to welcome Arch under the NexaMotion Group umbrella. We are excited to partner with the entire Arch team and look forward to accelerating our growth plans."

Following the acquisition, Arch Auto Parts and its team members will operate as a business unit of NexaMotion Group. Arch Auto Parts owner and CEO Chris Bodh will join the executive leadership team as Group President of General Repair Businesses. Through this combination, Arch will be positioned to rapidly accelerate the growth of its expansive products, services and locations.

"This is a great opportunity for Arch to join NexaMotion Group," said Bodh. "Having their support and partnership gives us a major advantage to do more for our team members, customers and suppliers, and we're excited to be part of a great company that shares our values and culture."

About Transtar Holding Company

Transtar Holding Company is a portfolio of businesses that provides world-class customer service, distribution and manufacturing of OE and aftermarket automotive products. Its business units include NexaMotion Group for the aftermarket industry and CoverFlexx Group for vehicle and equipment coatings. Learn more at www.transtarholding.com.

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 48 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and expansive, customer-driven product solutions. Learn more at www.nexamotiongroup.com.

