Billboard Charting Artist & CEO Of SUPERCHARGED® By Kwanza Jones Releases New Holiday Track Titled "Christmas Time"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed artist and SUPERCHARGED CEO, Kwanza Jones , releases her new holiday single titled, " Christmas Time ." The song was created to promote and spread positivity and festive cheer in the holiday season.

The single was released through her company, SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones , a media, lifestyle, and personal development brand founded by Jones to help individuals and organizations continuously improve.

The song features uplifting lyrics that inspire listeners to celebrate the holiday season with their community, boosting each other up by sharing joy and appreciation.

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is a media, lifestyle, and personal development brand founded by Jones with a simple, yet ambitious vision – to be earth's most action-inspiring organization. It's a company that produces inspiring, motivational content coupled with an impact-oriented community.

The impact organization creates songs that are energizing, positive, and empowering. Their mission is to boost humans to be better and improve the world together with music being the pillar art form.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative , she has committed over $150 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | X (formerly Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends™ Community .

