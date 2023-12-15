'Oracle Red Bull Racing Champions Collection 2023': free digital drop launched on Sui

Own a part of the World Championship-winning Team's history, with the exclusive digital collectible drop launched on Sui, in collaboration with Bybit, to commemorate the record-breaking season.

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Red Bull Racing today announced the launch of the 'Oracle Red Bull Racing Champions Collection 2023': digital collectibles for fans to commemorate the Team's historic, record-breaking season. For a limited time, fans can mint the collectibles free of charge exclusively on Sui, the team's official blockchain partner, via a dedicated landing page on Bybit.com. Through the partnership, Sui showcases its ability to provide on-chain experiences that keeps fans engaged through a new digital medium, using web3 to enhance fan engagement with free commemorative items.

The launch follows the most successful year in history for Oracle Red Bull Racing who set records for most championship points in a single season, led on the most number of laps, captured the Team's first one & two individual driver finish and saw driver Max Verstappen secure the most points ever in a single F1 season. By minting and owning these digital collectibles, fans will be able to own a commemorative part of Oracle Red Bull Racing's record-breaking season.

The collectibles will feature unique art designed by Automobilist, an award-winning design studio with individuals passionate about creating designs and art around all things motorsport. The NFTs will be available via Bybit.com, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume & the official NFT marketplace partner to Oracle Red Bull Racing. Fans can claim the collectibles for free from Friday, December 15 to Tuesday, December 19 by using a Sui innovation that allows users to securely & seamlessly access Web3 experiences using their existing social media credentials. In addition to being free of charge, users minting the collectibles will pay zero gas fees.

Dan Mitchell, Senior Marketing Manager of Oracle Red Bull Racing said: "After such an incredible and record-breaking season, we are excited to be working in close collaboration with our partners Sui and Bybit to offer fans a unique part of the Team's history, with our celebratory digital memorabilia. It is important that we continue to engage and connect with fans around the world in new and innovative ways, and this collaboration takes this to the next level: giving our fans access to digital collectibles and virtual experiences. We see real value in using Web3 technologies such as NFTs in the form of digital collectables, which elevates the fan experience and brings them even closer to the Team. We are excited to continue working with our partners and look to expand our offerings even more in the future."

Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs, said: "The growth of web3 has changed how teams like Oracle Red Bull Racing connect with their fans. By minting these commemorative collectibles through zkLogin, a secure and efficient bridge between the familiar world of web2 and the new world of web3, not only can fans feel like they now own a piece of the team's historic and record-breaking season, but Oracle Red Bull Racing can also directly offer their loyal fans exclusive rewards for supporting the team, all without the need to create a crypto wallet or loading it with funds via a third party."

Anndy Lian, Head of Partnerships of Bybit, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sui to celebrate their historic achievements in the F1 season. We are proud to support the decentralized NFT drop that will allow fans to own a piece of Oracle Red Bull Racing's legacy and connect with their heroes in a new and exciting way. We believe that NFTs are not only a new form of digital art, but also a new way of expressing identity, value, and reputation in the Web3 era. We look forward to seeing the amazing NFTs that will be created and distributed on Sui, and we invite our users and the crypto community to join us in this celebration."

Earlier this year, Oracle Red Bull Racing announced a multi-year partnership with Mysten Labs, the web3 infrastructure company and developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, focusing on taking the Team's connection with fans around the world to the next level, by crafting digitally native experiences powered by and built on Sui.

About Oracle Red Bull Racing

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 100 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

About Bybit

Headquartered in Dubai, Bybit is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges that offers next-level reliability, products and opportunities. We move our traders forward with our comprehensive suite of products, ultra-fast matching engines, top-notch liquidity, 24/7 multilingual customer support, and world-class security system that ensures the safety of our user's assets. Learn more: https://bybit.com

