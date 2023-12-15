Demron, the only Anti-Nuclear Radiation Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Radiation Shield Technologies (RST)

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demron by Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) is the only true anti-nuclear garment that protects against ionizing radiation, chemical, biological agents, and heat stress. Other suits claim to be antinuclear however they only block alpha particles which any fabric can do. No other personal protective equipment (PPE) garment on the market truly reduce exposure to gamma X and high energy beta ionizing radiation.

This is proven in multiple labs, Universities, Nuclear facilities, independent labs and in the field of Fukushima clean up.

Our Demron Test results can be found here: https://www.radshield.com/pages/test-results

In an ever-changing world such as Ukraine and Chernobyl nuclear radiation protection has never been more relevant.

