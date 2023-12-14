TrainingPeaks Launches Apple Watch Custom Workout Integration

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrainingPeaks , the industry-leading training app for endurance coaches and athletes, today released a new integration with Apple Watch that allows users to send structured bike and run workouts from TrainingPeaks directly to the Apple Watch Workout app.

This integration brings together the proven effectiveness of personalized training and coaching through TrainingPeaks with the powerful workout capabilities of Apple Watch.

"Apple Watch has become an even more in-demand training device for TrainingPeaks athletes," said Dirk Friel, co-founder of TrainingPeaks. "We've heard from a lot of users who want to see TrainingPeaks and Apple Watch working more closely together. Specifically, to have their planned TrainingPeaks workouts available within the powerful Apple Watch Workout app."

Now with a simple tap, athletes will be able to easily send their workouts from TrainingPeaks directly to the Apple Watch Workout app, making it simple to follow and complete every step of their training right on their device. And through the magic of Auto Send, they can view the next week of workouts from their coach or training plan right on their watch, making the experience even more seamless.

"This integration with the Apple Watch is not just a technological advancement, it's a leap forward in making high-quality training accessible and practical for both elite athletes and everyday enthusiasts," explains Friel. "It perfectly encapsulates our vision of bringing expert instruction to more athletes through user-friendly technology."

TrainingPeaks' new Custom Workout integration with Apple Watch requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10.2, paired with iPhone Xs or later, running iOS 17.2.

Founded in 1999, TrainingPeaks revolutionized how athletes and coaches approach endurance sports and has become the world's leading training and coaching platform. TrainingPeaks provides comprehensive tools for workout planning, communication, and data analysis.

The platform is trusted by professional cycling teams like INEOS Grenadiers and EF Easypost, IRONMAN World Champions, and more than 30 national governing bodies around the world such as USA Triathlon, British Cycling and Triathlon Australia.

While the platform is a staple for elite athletes, it is also used by everyday active individuals, both on their own and with a coach. TrainingPeaks is designed to help anyone reach their potential, whether that is finishing their first 10K, aiming for a podium finish at a local triathlon, or achieving personal health and fitness goals. The platform's cutting-edge tools allow coaches to be more efficient and precise in their training prescriptions and help athletes stay motivated and on track.

