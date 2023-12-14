Flash News: OKX Wallet and Digital Asset Mining Platform Ice Form Exclusive Partnership, Enabling Seamless Access for OKX Wallet Users

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 14, 2023.

OKX Wallet and Social Farming Platform Ice Form Exclusive Partnership, Enabling Seamless Access for OKX Wallet Users

OKX Wallet today announced its exclusive partnership with Ice, a social farming platform, setting a new standard for user experience and accessibility within the DeFi space. With this partnership, OKX Wallet users can now access Ice's innovative social farming platform via web extension, enabling a more integrated and streamlined experience.



To access Ice, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Ice via web extension

Ice is a digital asset mining platform that enables users to mine ICE tokens. The platform is built on the Ice Open Network (ION), a high-performance, multi-threaded and multi-shard blockchain that is capable of processing millions of transactions per second.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

