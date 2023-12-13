Philadelphia Union Partners with BrainLit to Light Success On and Off the Pitch

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer (MLS) has selected BrainLit, a pioneer in Biocentric lighting technology, for a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance the well-being and performance of the players, coaches, and staff through the installation of BrainLit's innovative lighting technology at Subaru Park.

BrainLit's Biocentric lighting platform is designed to mimic the natural spectrum of sunlight, promoting circadian alignment, and optimizing the biological rhythms of players. By integrating this cutting-edge lighting technology platform, the Philadelphia Union is taking another innovative approach to enhance the health and performance of the club.

Kyle Harris, CEO of BrainLit, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are honored to partner with the Philadelphia Union, a club known for its commitment to innovation and excellence on and off the field. We look forward to contributing to the future success of the club and to having them join our other partners in the EPL, the NFL and the NBA."

Ernst Tanner, Sporting Director, Philadelphia Union, shared his excitement about the potential impact of BrainLit's biocentric lighting on the club's operations. "At the Philadelphia Union, we are constantly seeking ways to innovate and provide the best for our players and staff. BrainLit's technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to performance optimization and creates an environment where our players can thrive both physically and mentally."

The Philadelphia Union's partnership with BrainLit reinforces the Union's position as a thought leader in MLS. The Philadelphia Union and BrainLit will work closely to optimize the Biocentric lighting platform, ensuring that players and staff experience the full benefits of the best-in-class technology.

About Philadelphia Union:

The Philadelphia union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015, and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS. In 2022, the Union reached the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history.

The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Union Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing youth, the Union has signed 20 academy prospects to homegrown player contracts.

The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over 7 acres of professional-grade practice pitches and multiple onsite parking fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

About BrainLit

BrainLit is addressing the chronic light deficit most people are operating within modern day life by designing and delivering Biocentric lighting environments across facilities in athletics, healthcare, education, hospitality, office, retail, and others. Today, more than 35,000 people live, work, learn, perform, or recover in Biocentric lighting environments, including world-class organizations such as the Sacramento Kings, Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, the New York Institute of Technology, EY, and Sony.

BrainLit has mastered the science of simulating the important aspects of daylight indoors for the health and wellbeing of people. The company was founded by Tord Wingren, one of the inventors of Bluetooth technology in 2012. www.BrainLit.com .

