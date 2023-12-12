Pineapple Financial Inc. Leadership Recognized For Two Top Industry Awards

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, is proud to announce that CEO Shubha Dasgupta was selected by Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) as a recipient of its 2023 Mortgage Global 100 award, and CSO Christa Mitchell was a recipient of its Top 50 Women of Influence award earlier this year.

Pineapple Financial Inc | NYSE American: PAPL (CNW Group/Pineapple Financial Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Mortgage Global 100 is an esteemed list featuring mortgage professionals from around the world who have led from the front as role models to their colleagues and as trusted partners amid a challenging market. Specially chosen for their unwavering commitment to leadership over the past 12 months, the Global 100 highlights their remarkable contributions that have made a positive impact and transformative change within the industry.

"Being recognized among esteemed mortgage professionals globally is truly an honor," said Mr. Dasgupta. "This award is not just a personal achievement but also a shared commitment to elevating the level of professionalism in the industry. It reinforces Pineapple's dedication to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional support to the mortgage community. This achievement is not just a reflection of past success but a promise that Pineapple will continue to lead and inspire positive change within the mortgage industry."

The Canadian Mortgage Professionals (CMP) Top 50 Women of Influence list, is widely considered one of the most prestigious recognition awards for women mortgage professionals. It celebrates the most influential women in the Canadian mortgage industry who distinguish themselves as active leaders in their communities, and who have made an extraordinary impact on shaping the industry and paving the way for other women to follow.

"I am truly honored to be recognized among the remarkable women on the Canadian Mortgage Professionals Top 50 Women of Influence List," said Ms. Mitchell. "This prestigious award recognizes the collective strength and impact of women in the mortgage industry and is a testament to the power of mentorship, leadership, and community engagement. I am inspired by the extraordinary women who have paved the way, and our entire team at Pineapple is committed to continuing this legacy by empowering others to forge their path in this dynamic industry.".

In 2023, Pineapple was awarded the following mortgage industry titles:

About

About the Global 100

The Global 100 report shines a spotlight on outstanding professionals who are making a positive difference and helping drive change across the industry. Now in its fifth year, this formidable list of the biggest names in the mortgage industry was put together by MPA and its sister publications, New Zealand Adviser, Mortgage Professional Australia, Mortgage Introducer and Mortgage Professional America. This exclusive list combines renowned names and leaders within the market who have been making incredible advancements at their own companies, lifting associations to new heights, offering education to improve the industry, or championing key issues that seek to carry the sector into a new era.

About Top 50 Women of Influence

The Top 50 Women of Influence list celebrates industry leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and have inspired and equipped the next generation of women and peers with the skills they need to succeed. To compile the 2023 Top 50 Women of Influence list, CMP encouraged mortgage professionals to nominate outstanding female leaders from across the industry. Nominators were asked to provide details of their nominee's achievements and initiatives over the past 12 months, including specific examples of their professional accomplishments and contributions to the industry as a whole. The final list is selected by a judging panel made up of industry leaders and previous Women of Influence. The 2023 Top 50 Women of Influence special report is proudly supported by the Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association – Ontario.

About Pineapple Financial:

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokers, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 650 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @pineapplemortgage @empoweredbypineapple

Facebook: Pineapple Mortgage

LinkedIn: Pineapple Mortgage

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.go v.

Related Links:

https://gopineapple.com

http://empoweredbypineapple.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pineapple Financial Inc.