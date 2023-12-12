LUUM Precision Lash Launches Groundbreaking A.I., Robotics Pilot Service With Ulta Beauty

Beauty-Tech Innovator Now Offering Industry Changing Lash Extensions At Ulta Beauty's San Jose Store

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUUM Precision Lash, a groundbreaking beauty-tech venture, announced today the launch of its first commercial pilot with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. LUUM's technology, a pioneering combination of robotics and A.I., enables its lash artists to provide stunning, personalized lash extensions more comfortably, safely and swiftly than the standard human application process. This launch signals a significant milestone for the beauty industry, with technology that's created an entirely new category - beauty experience automation.

Lash extensions are the gold standard in lash beauty, but they can take hours to apply. With LUUM's new technology, beauty-services professionals are able to deliver better, faster, more profitable services. Lash-lovers in the Bay Area can now book appointments at Ulta Beauty's South San Jose store at Village Oaks, streamlining the process with full-set appointments taking less than 75 minutes. With LUUM's A.I. technology, the company anticipates applying full sets of extensions appointments in as little as 33 minutes in the near-term.

"We're excited to partner with Ulta Beauty to bring our technology to beauty enthusiasts through this pilot," said Nathan Harding, CEO of LUUM Precision Lash. "We're focused on 'Fast Fabulous,' and confident our technology will revolutionize the industry by delivering high-quality, personalized services in record time."

At launch, customers are able to select full ($170) or fill ($80) set appointments, choosing among three styles and two lengths. Those who have already tried LUUM's technology rave about its gentleness and non-invasive feeling. The technology is so comfortable that clients describe it as feeling like "butterfly kisses."

"We're thrilled to partner with LUUM Precision Lash and support their innovative approach to driving advancements in beauty services," said Prama Bhatt, Chief Digital Officer at Ulta Beauty. "As we continue to leverage A.I. to unlock new experiences for our guests through Prisma Ventures, we're excited to offer beauty enthusiasts the chance to engage with LUUM's lash application services for the first time at our San Jose store."

LUUM Precision Lash is a portfolio company of Prisma Ventures, Ulta Beauty's digital innovation fund, and the launch of the in-store pilot marks a significant step forward for both companies.

To schedule an appointment at Ulta Beauty San Jose, please visit [ www.luumlash.com/book ].

About LUUM:

Founded in 2017, LUUM Precision Lash is revolutionizing the multi-billion-dollar eyelash extension industry with advanced robotics and A.I. creating an entirely new category — Beauty Experience Automation. LUUM's technology is backed by a robust global patent portfolio and high-profile angel and institutional investors. For more information, visit www.luumlash.com .

