Kiwi.com Connects with Customers around the Globe powered by Vonage

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi.com , a leading global travel tech company making travel accessible for everyone by uncovering cheap travel options that other platforms simply can't find, has announced it is leveraging Vonage's SMS API to engage with customers wherever they are in a timely manner for better engagement and a better overall customer experience. Vonage is a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC).

Headquartered in the Czech Republic, Kiwi.com is a leading global travel-tech company with an innovative algorithm that enables users to find better flight route options and prices other search engines can't see. Due to the complexity of air travel and the frequent changes and updates made by airlines, it is critical that Kiwi.com can connect over multiple channels to ensure customers see these updates to their travel plans. By including SMS as a communications channel powered by Vonage, Kiwi.com can engage customers in an immediate way, providing information they need in real-time and prompting action that helps remove anxiety related to their trip.

"With an average of 70,000 seats sold daily and the goal to remove any travel-related anxiety, we need to make sure that every passenger is kept fully up to date with the status of their travel. Vonage supports us with this communication sending around 200,000 SMS messages a week, to keep customers informed as they travel the globe," said Pavel Řezníček, Group Product Manager for Kiwi.com. "A lot of these messages are time sensitive - a changed flight, a missed connection - and may need the customer to respond or take action within the hour. Thanks to the Vonage SMS API we are able to reliably communicate with customers worldwide - and not only that, we have the ability to confirm the status of messages sent to be sure that our customers are getting the important details they need for a smooth trip."

With the Vonage SMS API, businesses like Kiwi.com can have that extra layer of support for customers by delivering timely communications when needed, confirming that messages are received, and encouraging them to take action. These include confirming or rescheduling appointments, editing contact information, etc. For Kiwi.com, this kind of proactive engagement has reduced the number of inbound customer support contacts and helped make the overall travel experience even smoother.

"We are excited to work with innovative businesses like Kiwi.com to deliver dynamic and engaging customer experiences that redefine the modern travel experience," said Vikram Khandpur, Senior Vice President CPaaS Products and Developer Experience, Vonage. "Vonage's CPaaS platform makes it easy to embed verification, fraud detection, automated alerts—not to mention voice, video, and customer insights—directly into every traveler interaction, leading to better communications, connections and engagement."

Read the full case study to find out more about how Vonage helps Kiwi.com provide world travelers with a world-class customer experience.

