Stanton Brown Named to COLOR Magazine's POWERLIST: 40 Under 40

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce that Stanton Brown, Asset Based Lending Relationship Manager, has been recognized by Color Magazine in its 2023 Power 40 Under 40 list.

COLOR's POWER 40 Under 40 publication highlights rising leaders of color in business, arts and community who are transforming their industries and forwarding the principles of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. Candidates were nominated by their organization for demonstrating leadership in their chosen field as well as their involvement in the community and volunteer efforts.

Stanton has a proven track record as a community-focused relationship manager and volunteer leader. As the co-chairman of our Black Inclusion Guild (BIG) associate resource group, he has successfully grown membership at one of the fastest rates within the company while significantly increasing members' engagement. I am proud Stanton was recognized for his efforts within our company and our communities," says Todd Jones, First Horizon Head of Specialty Lending and Internal Consulting.

The honorees were celebrated and are highlighted in the online publication.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

About COLOR Magazine: COLOR Magazine stands at the forefront of advocating for diversity and inclusion across all sectors. With a broad readership, the magazine is a platform that highlights the achievements of diversity leaders and provides insights and strategies for creating more inclusive environments.

