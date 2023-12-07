Simplicity Group Names Heather Ulz Executive Vice President to Lead Integration of Partner Operations

SUMMIT, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") is pleased to announce that Heather Ulz, Simplicity Partner since 2022, will expand her role to assume new responsibilities for the broader Simplicity group of companies, leading integration of partner operations into Simplicity's one national platform.

Simplicity Group (PRNewsfoto/Simplicity Group) (PRNewswire)

In this new role as EVP, Simplicity Group, Ms. Ulz will develop the strategy and oversee the incorporation of three new operations centers into Simplicity's existing operational infrastructure, with the goal of coordinating these additional resources to best serve Simplicity partner offices, carriers, and advisors across the country.

"As we continue to invest in the future of our business, Heather Ulz is the perfect person to help maximize Simplicity's existing operational resources into a unified platform," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "With a strong strategic vision and deep experience in building and growing technology and operational management teams to support the backbone of our business, Heather will translate her 30-year experience in the industry to meet Simplicity's current and future needs and best position the group for the future."

"I am thrilled at this opportunity to continue to help lead the growth of Simplicity by expanding and unifying the operational resources available to all our partners and advisors," said Heather Ulz. "As our business evolves and expands, we need to continue to develop industry-leading processes and technology to maximize operational efficiencies and I am committed to making Simplicity the best operating platform in the industry."

About Simplicity Group

Anchored on its hallmarks of education, value, and partnership, Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity supports independent financial professionals, banks, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms -- and by extension their clients -- with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions, sales tools, and marketing strategies in support of a holistic financial plan. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Denielle Webb Simplicity Group P: 347-204-7181 E: denielle.webb@simplicitygroup.com

Alex Timeus Simplicity Group P: 201-987-7176 E: alex.timeus@simplicitygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Simplicity Group