Pinnacle Precision Boosts Solutions Provider Reputation with Capital Investment

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Precision, a leading metal solutions provider serving industry-leading medical, aerospace, defense, renewable energy, and communications companies, announces the addition of two high-capacity machining mills and a turning center to answer increased customer demand.

"We invested in these machines to evolve with the needs of our customers," says Pinnacle Precision General Manager Kevin Beatty. "This is an extension of our ongoing commitment to be the total services provider our customers require and is consistent with our promise of partnership, dependability, and high quality."

Pinnacle added two DN Solutions SVM 5100L vertical machining centers and a Lynx 2100LY turning center to the center's 73,000-square-foot facility. The SVM series boosts productivity by reducing the acceleration and deceleration rates for the spindle and axis drives and reducing retooling times between jobs. Lynx enables the machining of reliable complex parts in a single setup thanks to the Y-axis and sub-spindle.

"Each machine increases our machining capabilities with unparalleled precision and efficiency," adds Director of Operations Sergio Valdez. "We'll produce complex parts at production levels quicker and more accurately. Our teams are trained and ready to take on any project."

The injection of these machines enables Pinnacle Precision to ramp up its delivery of parts, components, and total assembly solutions to its customers in various industries.

Pinnacle Precision delivers highly accurate, durable, and reliable metal parts, components, and assemblies to industry-leading medical, aerospace, defense, renewable energy, and communications companies across the United States. Since 1973, Pinnacle's expertise has been in metal fabrication with machining, forming, punching, finishing, and assembly capabilities. Based in Anaheim, California, with Technical, Production, Quality Assurance, and Customer Service experts ready to help. Visit pinnaclemetal.com for more information.

