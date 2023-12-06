Bernhard Capital-Backed Grace Hebert Curtis Acquires BSSW Architects

Adds Expertise in Southwestern Florida Market

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hebert Curtis Architects ("GHC"), a leading architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firm delivering innovative and functional projects for diverse market sectors, today announced it has acquired BSSW Architects, Inc. ("BSSW"), one of the largest architectural firms headquartered in Southwest Florida. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BSSW Architects (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1990, BSSW provides design and consulting services to the southwestern Florida region. The company offers a wide array of services – including feasibility studies, site analysis, programming, building design, interior design, and owner representation offerings – to a customer base comprised primarily of public sector agencies including school districts and city and county governments, as well as commercial clients. With offices in Fort Myers and Naples, the firm's diverse team of professionals utilize the latest, most innovative technologies and partner with clients to provide unparalleled service, innovation, and performance of the built environment – from conceptualization and design to implementation.

In September 2022, Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm, launched a dedicated AEC platform in connection with an investment in GHC. In addition to BSSW, over the last year GHC has expanded its platform through partnerships with multiple highly reputable and innovative AEC firms across the country, including BTA Associates and Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford Architects. As part of the AEC platform, BSSW will continue to deliver on its mission of serving the best interests of its clients and communities, while providing an expanded suite of offerings and resources that will benefit new and existing clients throughout southwestern Florida.

"BSSW has long held a reputation as a partner of choice and a track record of landmark and award-winning projects, driven by an unwavering focus on delivering exceptional client-centric service and innovative design and planning solutions," said Jerry Hebert, CEO of GHC. "As we continue to thoughtfully build an industry-leading AEC platform with well regarded, results-oriented firms in strategic markets, we are confident BSSW's full-service offering will enhance our expertise and position us to capitalize together on the growing demand for education and hospitality infrastructure."

"We're thrilled to partner with GHC and the BCP team. They share our values of excellence, innovation, and making a positive local impact, which has – and continues to be – the foundation of our success over the last 33 years," said Dan Summers, President at BSSW Architects. "We are confident this will allow us to meaningfully enhance the services we can deliver for our public and commercial clients."

"As southwestern Florida continues to experience consistent population growth and increased public infrastructure demand, we believe BSSW's client-first focus and expertise, coupled with its outstanding reputation, provides immediate near- and long-term value for GHC," said Jeff Koonce, Partner at Bernhard Capital. "This transaction is another significant milestone in our partnership with Jerry and the GHC team as we continue to partner with best-in-class providers and build out a leading platform that can provide comprehensive, tailored solutions to clients across end markets and geographies nationwide."

About GHC

GHC is a widely recognized AEC firm with locations in Texas, Louisiana and Florida. With an unmatched legacy and commitment to clients, GHC provides in-depth insight and a broad range of innovative design and development solutions for a wide range of end markets, including education, civic, healthcare, commercial office, and industrial. Learn more at https://ghc-arch.com.

About BSSW Architects

BSSW Architects, Inc. is a full-service, award-winning architectural firm founded in 1990 with the same principles that guide the business today –dedication to serving the best interest of clients and the community. With offices in Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, the firm's diverse team of professionals provide unparalleled service, innovation and performance in the conceptualization, design and implementation of the built environment for their clients. BSSW Architects has served as the lead architect on many landmark projects across Southwest Florida, including government, public service and senior living facilities, schools, public libraries, religious buildings, community and cultural centers, hotels, resorts and private communities. BSSW Architects employs a complete team of architects, planners, interior designers and support staff to bring projects from the concept stage through completion. For more information, visit BSSWarchitects.com.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in four funds across several strategies and has approximately $3.4 billion of gross assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.BernhardCapital.com.

