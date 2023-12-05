Autistic activist Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, founder of Aaliyah Alicia Thompson School of Nails & Aaliyah Beauty Bar and 2023 McDonald's Change Leader, Awarded $10,000 at Afro Tech in Texas and Gives Back to Autism Community for the Holidays

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a true trailblazer and advocate for inclusivity, is making waves and inspiring others with her remarkable journey. Despite the challenges she has faced, Aaliyah has not only excelled but also become a shining example of what individuals on the autism spectrum can achieve.
Aaliyah, who is only 22 years old, is not only an entrepreneur but also the proud owner of the Aaliyah Alicia Thompson School of Nails & Aaliyah Beauty Bar. She is dedicated to making a positive impact in her community and has a strong passion for advocacy. As a result, she has taken concrete action to support families affected by autism. At her school, she provides training to individuals on the Autism Spectrum, and at her salon, she employs people on the autism spectrum.
Aaliyah Alicia's unwavering determination and unique perspective have propelled her to overcome obstacles and achieve success. Her story stands as a testament to the incredible potential and abilities of individuals on the autism spectrum, emphasizing the importance of fostering inclusivity and support for this community.
Recognizing the particular challenges faced by single parents raising children with autism during the holiday season, Aaliyah has decided to spread love and support. Through her initiative, Aaliyah plans to provide $500 to ten single parents, aiming to bring joy and relief to their lives during this festive season.
The winners of this heartwarming initiative will be announced during her interview on majic 107..5 & 97.5 with the queen brand Sunday December 10, 2023 at 11 am.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson
Founder, Aaliyah Alicia Thompson School of Nails
184 North Avenue Jonesboro Georgia 30236
Founder Aaliyah Beauty Bar
7240 Davidson PKWY Stockbridge Ga
Email For Any Press Inquires
Email: aaliyahbeautybar22@gmail.com
Phone: 470-919-3201 / 470-399-5356
aaliyahbeautybar__nail_school
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Aaliyah Alicia Thompson School of Nails & Aaliyah Beauty Bar