Great Gulf Group strengthens senior leadership team with a trio of key appointments

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading real estate company Great Gulf Group ("Great Gulf") has bolstered its senior leadership ranks, including its Resorts and Leisure division, with three key hires. Jay Wong has joined the company in the newly created position of President, Resorts and Leisure; Corinne Pruzanski has stepped into the role of Chief Legal Officer (CLO); and Kristopher Wojtecki has become Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Jay Wong to lead growth of Resorts and Leisure portfolio

Jay Wong will lead the expansion of Great Gulf's Resorts and Leisure portfolio through innovative resort developments and exciting new operational concepts. A seasoned hospitality leader, Wong joins Great Gulf from Exclusive Resorts, a members-only luxury travel club. As Executive Vice President of Operations and Member Experience, he was instrumental in driving a major turnaround of the business. Prior to that, he formed the Americas Portfolio Management team at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and held leadership roles across strategy, brand, and operations at Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to develop a groundbreaking master-planned ski village and luxury resort community in Killington, Vermont. The project will span over 1,000 acres at completion and bolster the current portfolio, which includes Taboo Resort on Lake Muskoka, Ontario and two new developments in Collingwood, Ontario.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Great Gulf for this next era of growth," said Wong. "There are countless opportunities to elevate this segment through ambitious, mixed-use projects infused with creative, dynamic programming."

Corinne Pruzanski and Kristopher Wojtecki enhance senior leadership team

Corinne Pruzanski will lead Great Gulf's legal strategy as Chief Legal Officer. Pruzanski is an accomplished general counsel and senior executive with over 25 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Before joining Great Gulf, Pruzanski was General Counsel for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAPREIT) for more than a decade. Prior to CAPREIT, Pruzanski was a Partner in the law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP, which she joined after starting her legal career at leading law firms in New York. Her experience includes mergers, acquisitions and capital markets transactions in the multi-family, commercial and hospitality sectors on both sides of the border. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Women General Counsel of Canada and the Distress Centres of Greater Toronto.

Pruzanski is taking over from Tom Griffiths, who will be leaving Great Gulf at the end of this year after more than 12 years as the company's Chief Legal Officer.

"I'm very excited to be joining a company with a remarkable track record and diversity of investments," said Pruzanski. "I look forward to working with such an accomplished team of professionals through the company's next phase of growth."

Kristopher Wojtecki will take on the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer to lead Great Gulf's overall growth strategy. His responsibilities include capital formation, portfolio management across all platforms, and further elevating the company's culture, capabilities, and overall stature.

Prior to joining Great Gulf, Wojtecki had an extensive tenure at the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), culminating in his role as Managing Director, Real Estate Investments. In this position, he was responsible for guiding investment strategy, deal origination, acquisitions, asset management and dispositions for PSP's Americas portfolio. His track record includes significant developments such as Downsview in Toronto, Seaport in Boston, and The Wharf in Washington, D.C.

"I am eager to contribute to Great Gulf's growth by harnessing the combined expertise of our team to focus on our pipeline of incredible projects and strategic partnerships and acquisitions in the United States and Canada," said Wojtecki.

Executive Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer Bill Tresham added, "The company prides itself on its team of dedicated professionals. Jay, Corinne, and Kris will play essential roles driving forward the founders' multi asset class development. I would like to thank Tom Griffiths and recognize his devoted service."

About Great Gulf

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf, an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer; Ashton Woods Homes, the largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at greatgulfgroup.com.

