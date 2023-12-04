Enjoy a Healthy, Happy Holiday with Life Time's Digital Holiday Hustle Program

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are time to enjoy family and friends, but also can be busy and stressful with all the seemingly endless decorating, shopping, events, travel and more. That's why Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is launching a 20-day digital Holiday Hustle program – to help people prioritize their health and truly enjoy this "most wonderful time of the year."

Part of Life Time's large array of digital weight loss and training programs, the program offers both a low-stress daily movement challenge and nutrition guidance with dietitian-approved versions of many of the season's favorite recipes. Participants also have access to Life Time's credentialed weight loss and training experts for support — including Dynamic Personal Trainers, nutrition coaches, and registered dietitians — along with practical tips and tricks to manage holiday stress and travel.

"At this time of year, it's important to find a way to prioritize nutrition without depriving yourself of seasonal celebrations and nostalgia," said Christ. "Focusing on what we can do – exercising, protein intake, and eating healthy without robbing yourself of holiday indulgences – is far more practical and less stressful than focusing on what we can't. We need to remember that a little investment in ourselves can make a huge difference."

Because meal planning and the holidays don't always go hand in hand easily, the program offers a flexible nutritional approach, with a focus on consuming 30 grams of protein with each meal, along with fun seasonal recipes like a ginger snap protein shake, turkey pumpkin chili and sweet potato mash.

In addition, 15-minute bodyweight workouts are delivered through the Life Time app and address five areas: upper body, lower body, core, conditioning and mobility. Exercises are designed to be completed from anywhere and, on days when people have more than 15 minutes to commit to exercise, they can be easily stacked to create up to a 60-minute sweat session.

To sign up for the Holiday Hustle program and learn more about other Life Time digital programs and healthy living offerings, visit the Life Time Digital Membership. The Holiday Hustle is complimentary for current Life Time members.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

