Confie Acquires Acceptance Insurance, and Ranks #1 for the 8th Consecutive Year

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S., announces the acquisition of Acceptance Insurance's Retail division to its family of brands. Confie's latest acquisition expands its footprint to 26 states across the U.S. with the retail store additions in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Mississippi.

Acceptance Insurance operates more than 288 retail locations in 13 states where it sells and services primarily non-standard insurance. For over 25 years, they have provided affordable insurance solutions and exceptional service to their customers. Their product portfolio primarily includes auto, motorcycle, renters and home insurance products. Acceptance will continue to operate under its current brand.

"We are thrilled to welcome the addition of Acceptance Insurance into our family of brands," said Cesar Soriano, Confie CEO. "This acquisition allows us to broaden our customer reach by expanding our retail presence to over 1,250 stores nationwide. This merger is a significant milestone for both of our companies."

Confie also announced that they have earned the #1 spot in Insurance Journal's annual Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies report for the eighth consecutive year. The 2023 Insurance Journal Personal Lines Leaders list is based on the 2022 personal lines property/casualty revenue numbers submitted by independent agencies and brokerages across the U.S. The rankings were released on November 20, 2023.

Soriano shared, "This is an honor that I share with our entire team. Our culture is at the foundation of everything we do and providing an exceptional customer experience comes natural to us. We are proud to be recognized as the leader in our industry."

Confie has a three-pronged approach toward expanding into new markets that include organic retail growth as well as optimally positioned acquisitions and franchising opportunities. Earlier this year, Confie announced the acquisition of Estrella Insurance, which significantly expanded their franchising division. Confie has also expanded its standard division with the acquisitions of Belfield Insurance Agency in New York, Apollo Insurance Agency in California and Eguino and Associates in Florida.

With their premier brand Freeway Insurance, they will open their first organic retail office in North Carolina this month. When it opens, it will mark yet another milestone for Confie becoming its 27 state. Freeway Insurance also recently unveiled their new website URL Freeway.com by proudly displaying it on the #99 Freeway Chevy Camaro driven by Mexican-American professional driver and NASCAR Cup winner, Daniel Suarez.

"Confie's expansion plans rely on strategic acquisitions like Acceptance," said Chad Maxwell, SVP of Mergers & Acquisitions, Confie. "Identifying places where we can strengthen our presence helps us continue our growth and development; we continue to seek great partners to join the Confie family."

