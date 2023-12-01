Embark Announces Leadership Transition: Amish Desai Appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Ryan Boyko to serve as Board Member

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc. , a global leader in dog health and genetics, today announced a change in leadership. Amish Desai, a seasoned executive known for his leadership in consumer retail across financial, retail, and strategic development areas, has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and will join the Board of Directors.

Ryan Boyko, Embark's co-founder and CEO since the company's founding in 2015, will continue to play an integral part in Embark's future by serving on the Board.

Desai joined Embark as chief financial officer in July 2022 with a comprehensive background in finance and strategy across multinational public and privately-owned companies. He previously served as a financial executive for various retail brands including Victoria's Secret, Henri Bendel, and J. Jill, playing a key role in transforming J.Jill from a private-equity venture to a public company.

"Handing over the reins to Amish marks a milestone moment for Embark. His experience and leadership will help propel the company needs forward while remaining focused on customer-centric innovation," said Boyko. "With Amish at the helm, I'm confident in our continued growth as the preeminent brand for improving dog health and the pet parent-dog bond."

"We are thrilled to have Amish lead Embark's talented team," said Embark board member Matt Salzberg, co-founder and former CEO of Blue Apron. "His extensive experience in driving strategic execution across multi-channel retail distribution will be invaluable as Embark continues to grow and evolve."

In his role as CEO, Desai will focus on centering Embark's growth on supporting pet parents with the company's core DNA offerings, as well as expanding into new channels and products.

"I am thrilled to be taking on the role of CEO at Embark. Embark has set an incredibly high standard for the canine genetics industry and I'm proud to be leading a talented team into a new phase for the company," said Desai. "I'm specifically focused on positioning Embark for long-term success by accelerating innovation and growing category awareness."

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. was launched in 2015 with a passion for scientific research and a lifelong love for dogs. Starting with its best-in-class canine DNA test, Embark is building a powerful platform for scientific discovery that will accelerate advancements in personalized dog care. Embark offers the most scientifically advanced, most trusted, and highest-rated dog DNA tests on the market that helps dog owners, breeders, and veterinarians learn about their dog's breed, health, and ancestry. Customers gain hundreds of actionable insights that inform more proactive care, and every test fuels new research to help all dogs lead longer, healthier lives. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the past four years, and was included on Forbes ' next billion-dollar startups list.

