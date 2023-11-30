SPATCO ENERGY SOLUTIONS, A KIAN CAPITAL BACKED COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF K&K ELECTRIC EXPANDING PETROLEUM AND EV RESOURCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPATCO Energy Solutions ("SPATCO"), a forward-thinking provider of infrastructure services and innovative turnkey solutions for petroleum fueling, environmental and EV market segments, completed the acquisition of K&K Electric, Inc, a premier electrical services company specializing in the Petroleum and EV industry located in Sanford, Florida.

K&K Electric provides a full range of electrical services and equipment to petroleum, EV, commercial and industrial customers across the Southeast United States with a concentration in Florida where the company operates four locations. With over 70 electricians on staff, K&K has focused on the design, maintenance and installation of electrical systems for over 40 years.

"K&K Electric has collaborated with SPATCO for many years and we are elated to welcome them to the SPATCO family. We can now provide a more seamless client experience bringing a greater value to our petroleum customers and better support the adoption of electrical vehicle infrastructure throughout our geographical footprint," commented John Force, President & CEO of SPATCO.

Chris Ferrara, President of K&K Electric, will join the SPATCO executive leadership team and continue to oversee electrical operations in the state of Florida. Chris Ferrara commented, "Joining the SPATCO team and combining these two organizations will greatly benefit the employees and customers we serve. Together we will be able to expand the quality of our service offerings and accelerate our combined growth. We are fortunate to find a partner that shares our values and commitment to providing our industry with the highest quality of service."

The combined company will now have close to 1,000 employees in 16 states and over 30 office locations. With over 88 years of experience as the leading distributor of petroleum fueling equipment, installation, maintenance, environmental services, and electrical vehicle infrastructure, SPATCO remains at the forefront of fueling innovation and growth.

Investments such as these accelerate SPATCO's continuing focus on strategic growth both organically and through additional acquisitions. Kian Capital is SPATCO's lead investor along with co-investors RF Investment Partners, Apogem Capital and New Canaan Funding. Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A. acted as Kian's legal advisor, and financing for the transaction was provided by Byline Bank.

SPATCO Energy Solutions is a single-source supplier, installer and maintenance provider of innovative liquid handling equipment for petroleum, industrial, DEF, and Electric Vehicle charging. For over 88 years, SPATCO has been a trusted leader in customer service with their longstanding customer base of national and regional convenience store operators, major oil companies, commercial fleet and military fueling facilities, trucking companies, regional oil jobbers and commercial bulk petroleum plants. SPATCO is headquartered in Charlotte, NC with 30 additional office locations across the Southeast, with service and support extending across the United States. To learn more, visit www.spatco.com.

Kian Capital is a private investment firm with over $800 million of capital under management and over 100 years of collective experience providing capital solutions and board-level strategic and operational guidance to owner operated businesses. Kian cultivates integrity, transparency, and strong work ethic to foster meaningful business relationships to understand the long-term strategic requirements to ignite growth and build enduring value. Kian has offices in Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC. To learn more, visit. www.kiancapital.com

