Glance Guided CX™ Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

Human collaboration solutions enable Genesys Cloud CX® customers to deliver more personal, tailored support

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the leader in Guided CX software, today announced its CX platform is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry™, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

Glance Guided CX platform (PRNewswire)

Glance makes it easy for Genesys customers to bring human guidance to their websites and mobile apps while leveraging the workspaces agents use day in and day out. The Glance Guided CX platform can launch immersive experiences from channels such as voice, chat, and messaging, and gives agents the ability to see what their customers see, join them right in their screen or phone app, and help them navigate issues collaboratively. Glance takes on-screen collaboration to the next level, beyond basic cobrowsing, to facilitate one-on-one consultation and guidance through a breadth of visual capabilities: video, multi-participant cobrowsing, escalation to screen sharing, secure document sharing, remote assistance, mobile camera share, and more. Agents can launch a Glance session with one click from within Genesys Cloud CX digital agent workspace, with no requirements for the end customer to download anything.

"We're excited to bring enterprise-grade, scalable, and secure human-assisted interactions to Genesys Cloud CX users. Because of this partnership, Genesys customers will have access to rich collaboration tools that foster connection, promote relationships, and build retention," said Kristine Hansen, VP of Partner Sales and Strategic Alliances at Glance.

Glance Guided CX can transform complex, frustrating, and disconnected digital journeys into high-value, face to face interactions infused with empathetic, expert human connections. According to a recent market study by CCW Digital , more than 60% of leaders believe agents will only be responsible for highly complex or personal matters by 2030, making collaboration tools designed to handle these consultative interactions even more important in the contact center. The addition of Glance's Guided CX solutions to customer engagement channels from Genesys has the potential to improve both the customer and the agent experience, adding a layer of clarity and connection.

"Glance's integration with Genesys goes far beyond basic cobrowse functionality," said Chris Duncan, VP of Solutions Engineering at Glance. "Glance's Guided CX platform provides data that can viewed as part of the Genesys reporting Interaction Workspace details or used with the Genesys SDK for either real time or historic reporting. Administrators can configure Glance directly within the Genesys interface, and Glance supports the security goals of organizations by offering SSO, SAML, or direct integration with Genesys login protocols for logging in to Glance."

"Genesys and Glance have a shared goal: to deliver people-centered experiences. Together, we will deepen customer connections from within digital properties – websites, portals, and mobile apps – and on whatever channel the customer prefers, providing contextual assistance right at their moment of need. It's a winning combination that will help Genesys customers advance their CX initiatives without a heavy lift," said Brian Hays, SVP of Sales at Glance.

The Glance platform is now available with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API-first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX™ enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI, and end-to-end journey optimization.

As a Premium App on Genesys AppFoundry, enterprise Genesys and Glance customers can streamline operational burdens by receiving a single invoice for both platforms. To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Glance Guided CX for Genesys Cloud CX customers, visit Glance's AppFoundry listing .

About Glance

Glance makes it easy for enterprises to drive positive CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website, customer portal or mobile app. With Glance Guided CX, leading brands empower their representatives to join customers at their exact moment of need and navigate together to the right solution, in an instant.

Hundreds of large financial services, health insurance, and SaaS enterprises trust Glance to help increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and create new revenue opportunities through Guided CX. With seamless API integrations, Glance fits into the most sophisticated CRM or CCaaS systems. Discover the power of Glance Guided CX at glance.cx .

Media Contact

Nadine Long

Director, Brand & Performance Marketing

Glance

nlong@glance.cx

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glance