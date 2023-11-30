Chicken Salad Chick re-opens Tulsa's Warren Place restaurant Dec. 6

Fast-casual eatery to offer grand re-opening specials and giveaways

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's leading fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, announces the grand re-opening of its Warren Place location in Tulsa on Dec. 6. After a temporary closure, Chicken Salad Chick is delighted to bring flavor and excitement back to the community, delivering on its commitment to spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others. The Warren Place location at 4820 East 61st Street and South Yale Avenue will mark its grand re-opening on Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting event with the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce. Doors open at 10 a.m. as District Manager Aaron Suntken, General Manager Victoria Clark and Tulsa team members invite the first 100 guests in attendance to receive free chicken salad for a year.

Aligning with the brand's promise to give back to the communities it serves, Chicken Salad Chick will donate proceeds from its opening events to Food on the Move. Food on the Move is a Tulsa-based non-profit focused on ending food insecurity one community at a time through food distribution, educational programs, workforce development, health assessments and innovative solutions.

"We are eager to open our doors once again to the Tulsa community," said Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney. "Our team has poured their hearts into creating an inviting and comfortable gathering space for friends and family, and we look forward to reconnecting with our Tulsa neighbors as we embrace this new beginning."

The Warren Place Chicken Salad Chick will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., offering its signature, made-from-scratch chicken salad served from the heart, as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts. This location follows the successful grand re-opening of Chicken Salad Chick's Broken Arrow location earlier this month. With plans to open an additional Tulsa area location in 2024, Chicken Salad Chick is enthusiastic about further expanding its footprint in Oklahoma.

To celebrate the Warren Place grand re-opening, the community is invited to experience Chicken Salad Chick's Southern hospitality through additional giveaways:

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year: Be one of the first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal at the Warren Place re-opening to win FREE chicken salad for a year!*

Thursday, Dec. 7 - Free 17oz Chick Steel Water Bottle: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a. m . or 5 p . m . and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle!**

Friday, Dec. 8 – Free Chick Tote: Be one of the first 50 guests at 10 a. m . or 5 p . m . and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag!***

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Free 18-Can Collapsible Chick Cooler: Be one of the first 50 guests and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Cooler with the purchase of two large Quick Chicks!****

*The first 100 guests participating in the Free Chicken Salad for a Year on Grand Re-Opening Day will line up in a 'first come, first counted' order at Chicken Salad Chick. Guests are required to remain on site until the store opens at 10 a.m. An early arrival is recommended for those seeking to be among the first 100 guests in line. Beginning at approximately 8 a.m., each guest will be assigned a number by the Chicken Salad Chick team corresponding to their place in line. At 10 a.m., guests may make a purchase of a meal and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their reward. Guests who leave before the 10 a.m. start will lose their spot to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically in their Chicken Salad Chick App on Monday following Grand Re-Opening Day.

**Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase the Chick Trio. 1 Water Bottle per Guest Present.

***Must be 16 Years or Older. Must purchase the Chick Trio. One Tote Bag Per Guest Present.

****Must be 16 years or older. Must purchase two large Quick Chicks. One Cooler per Guest Present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 240+ restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

