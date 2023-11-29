Truckstop Introduces Load Alert Notifications Feature for Truckstop Go Mobile App

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop today introduced Load Alert Notifications, a new feature accessible via the Truckstop Go™ mobile app for customers with a Load Board Pro subscription. With Load Alert Notifications, carriers and brokers can access legitimate freight and trusted capacity more quickly and at scale.

Built on top of the most trusted freight marketplace in North America, Load Alert Notifications proactively delivers the freshest, high-paying loads that match the carriers' preferences right to their phone when the loads are live in the marketplace.

"We have been incredibly pleased by the value Load Alert Notifications -- a powerful new feature that lets highly relevant loads come to you -- has delivered to our beta users and look forward to the impact it will have on our entire carrier and broker network," said Julia Laurin, chief product officer, Truckstop. "Our carrier customers will get load alerts even when they're not in the app, so they can be the first to access the highest quality, relevant loads."

While a feature for carriers, Load Alert Notifications also provides value to the company's broker customers by increasing the speed to source a legitimate, quality truck and expanding their reach and opportunity to build capacity and buying power.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

