BOGNER Establishes Permanent Retail Presence in the US with Bicoastal Flagship Stores

Madison Avenue and Sunset Blvd Locations Open November 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOGNER, the renowned German brand synonymous with Alpine Luxury inspired outerwear, clothing and gear that effortlessly transitions from the slopes to the city and beyond, announces the highly-anticipated opening of two permanent flagship stores in the bustling metropolises of New York City and Los Angeles.

Building on the resounding success of its short-term and pop-up locations on both coasts, BOGNER has strategically determined that the U.S. represents a key growth opportunity, accounting for approximately 25% of the company's revenue. This bold expansion reflects BOGNER's commitment to bolstering its sales and influence within the local market, while solidifying its status as a leading lifestyle brand worldwide.

BOGNER stores officially opened their doors in November 2023. The Madison Avenue location, located at 755 Madison Avenue just north of the corner of East 65th Street, spans an impressive 3,400 square feet and draws inspiration from a modern chalet, embracing a subdued color palette and natural materials to create a fitting backdrop for BOGNER's collections. Raw white oak lines the walls while the flooring seamlessly combines white oak and concrete. Illuminated fixtures in matte black steel tastefully accentuate the perimeter for clothing and accessory displays, and Austrian blue stone accented throughout the store in various forms adds tactile richness to the space.

Simultaneously, the 2,500 square feet space at 8500 Sunset Blvd. on the Sunset Strip is a sleek and modern tribute to the city's architectural style, with simplicity at the core of the design. A striking central element, known as The POD, coated in black lacquer houses the inner workings of the store and mirrors its surroundings, with a windowed wall offering views of La Cienega Boulevard. Custom BOGNER video content on a digital billboard facing both inside the store as well as Sunset Boulevard adds an innovative touch, while the abundance of natural light from a glass wall creates a sense of spaciousness. Minimal illuminated fixtures on the walls highlight the collections, and the exclusive use of concrete, steel, and lacquer materials throughout the space maintains a cohesive and contemporary aesthetic.

These thoughtfully designed environments not only embody BOGNER's modern interpretation of its rich heritage, but also establish new standards for sophisticated retail with a focus on functionality perfectly capturing the essence of the brand's collections and legacy.

"This exciting milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to the US market, even amidst the prevailing trend of brick and mortar stores closing. It is a testament to our belief in the power of physical retail and our dedication to providing an exceptional in-person experience for our customers. We are confident that these new spaces will not only captivate and inspire, but also reaffirm our brand's enduring presence in the hearts of our valued US customers." says Linda Ashman, Executive Vice President at Bogner of America.

BOGNER's stores offer customers the chance to explore the latest from its Fall/Winter 23/24 collections. Customers can browse current selections for women, men and children from the Ready-to-Wear and Sports collections, as well as the lifestyle influenced functional Bogner Fire + Ice brand. These seasonal collections seamlessly integrate fashion and sports and provide a wide variety of attire and accessories for on or off mountain adventures and everyday wear.

Founded by former ski champion Willy Bogner and his wife Maria in 1932, the brand marks more than 90 years. Its global presence includes stores in more than 50 countries worldwide, showcasing its enduring legacy.

Willy BOGNER GmbH, based in Munich, is an internationally successful lifestyle company and the leading provider of exclusive sports fashion, luxurious sportswear and designer fashion. The company appears in over 50 countries with the BOGNER (Ready to Wear, Active Sports and Kids) and FIRE+ICE brands as well as licenses. The company, which has existed since 1932, is led by Gerrit Schneider, owner is Willy Bogner.

