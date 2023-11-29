In Back-to-Back Wins, Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Named 2024 Family Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid scores second consecutive Family Green Car title

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid also named a winner in Green Car Journal's annual awards four of the last six years

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The accolades continue to roll in for the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV1. Mitsubishi Motors' seven-passenger flagship model was today named the "2024 Family Green Car of the Year™" as part of Green Car Journal's 2024 Green Car Awards. It is the second year in a row that the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has won the Family Green Car title, and marks the fourth time in the last six years that the model has been honored by the publication in its annual awards program.

"We believe Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offers the right technology at the right time, and based on recent Green Car Awards results, it seems the editors of Green Car Journal agree," said Mark Chaffin, MMNA President and CEO. "We all know that electrification is critical to our collective future, but not everyone is ready to make the leap to a full battery-electric vehicle. The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is a no-compromises solution that provides the best of all worlds: eco-friendly motoring, overall range without anxiety, SUV capability and seating for the whole family. We're honored to accept our second-consecutive Family Green Car Award."

Now in its 19th year, the Green Car Awards™ honor new, or nearly new, models that champion greater efficiency and environmental achievement while delivering the features most desired by new car buyers. Open to efficient internal combustion engine models as well as hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fully electric vehicles, the 2024 Green Car Awards were dominated by plug-in hybrid technology.

"This year marks the first time in the history of the Green Car Awards that plug-in hybrids swept all three of our categories, and it's no surprise that Outlander, the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid and a four-time winner in the Green Car Awards, once again ranked among the best," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been a perennial favorite of our editors because it offers so much confidence and convenience in such a clever, capable, and flexible package."

The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid brings together the superior efficiency of an electric vehicle, the utility of a crossover as well as smooth handling provided by Mitsubishi's standard-equipment Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system.2 The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid boasts a 38-mile all-electric driving range mated to a gasoline motor to combine for an EPA-estimated 420 miles of total driving range.3 The S-AWC system was modified specifically for the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid's unique twin electric motor configuration to allow maximum performance and superior traction, especially in harsh weather conditions.

In addition to its two consecutive Green Car Journal Family Green Car of the Year awards, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has also been honored as Northwest Automotive Press Association's Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year and Puros Autos' Latin Flavor SUV of the Year. Outlander's internal combustion engine sibling was also included on Wards' 10 Best Interiors list and named the Hispanic Car of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press. The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid was also named a Top Safety Pick (TSP) by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

TWO YEARS LIMITED MAINTENANCE INCLUDED

Building on Mitsubishi Motors' industry-leading warranty program – including a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/60,000-mile limited warranty, all backed up by a five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance program – and the type of customer care that earned the brand the number-one ranking among mass-market brands in J.D. Power's 2023 Customer Service Index (CSI) study, MMNA is providing two years of limited maintenance on every 2024 Mitsubishi Motors vehicle sold in the United States. The two-year/30,000-mile maintenance program covers three oil and filter changes, three tire rotations, and one cabin air filter replacement.4

Disclaimers

Based on S&P Global Mobility New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2013 - Oct 2022 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions. Electric range of up to 38 miles on a full charge and a combined electricity + gasoline range of 420 miles. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline of 64 MPGe. EPA highway mileage estimate. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only. All coverage terms are from the original in-service dates and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

Contact

