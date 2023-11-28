Qtrac Partners With Mint Group To Provide End-to-End Customer Experience Solutions

The Queue Management Company and Azure IT Provider Will Tailor Technology To Meet the Unique Demands of the South African Market

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtrac Ⓡ, a world-leading provider of virtual queue management and appointment scheduling systems , today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Mint Group , an Azure IT solution provider with a well-established market presence in international markets, and a significant presence in South Africa.

The partnership stems from a shared vision for revolutionizing customer experience.

The partnership stems from a shared vision for revolutionizing customer experience through the seamless integration of Qtrac's cutting-edge queue management systems with Mint Group's robust Azure IT solutions. The companies plan to target industries in the South African market that have high foot traffic and customer interaction, including retail, health care, telecom, banking and public services.

"We are excited to partner with Qtrac to expand our reach and deliver best-in-class queue management solutions to our customers," Carel du Toit, CEO of Mint Group, said. "This partnership will help us to further our mission of providing innovative solutions that improve the customer experience and make businesses more efficient."

The partnership expands Qtrac's global reach and opens the door to the development of new, customized solutions that reduce customer wait times, increase transaction speeds, optimize staff allocation, automate messaging announcements and provide data-driven insights into customer behaviors and service efficiency.

For Mint Group, incorporating Qtrac's advanced queue management systems into its suite of technology allows the company to offer more holistic, end-to-end customer experience solutions to its clients and to fill the growing post-COVID-19 demand for contactless solutions and improved customer experiences. The collaboration also aims to accelerate innovation within both companies while strengthening their competitive positions in the global marketplace.

"This partnership is an excellent opportunity to address markets that are experiencing a digital transformation in brick-and-mortar customer service operations," Lorenzo Brizzi, Qtrac's strategic partnerships director, said. "By combining our strengths, we aim to establish a compelling value proposition that can withstand competitive pressures and adapt to rapidly changing consumer behaviors and technological advancements."

For more information, visit https://za.mintgroup.net/ .

ABOUT QTRAC®

Qtrac® provides virtual queue management systems to companies of all sizes and across many different industries around the world. Its virtual queuing technology enhances the customer experience by focusing on the way people interact with businesses in order to eliminate lines, increase sales and improve service. Qtrac helps organizations improve their operations by improving the customer journey. More information is available at qtrac.com .

