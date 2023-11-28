'On The Road Again' Initiative Increases Minimum Wage At Live Nation Club Venues To $20 For Over 5,000 Employees

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation's On the Road Again program is rolling out new minimum wages for staff at clubs across the United States and Canada, in an ongoing effort to support developing artists and the crew that work behind the scenes to make shows happen.

Moving forward, base pay for hourly club staff will start at $20/hour, while supervisor roles will start at $25/hour - with opportunity for advancement in the company. These increases will impact more than 5,000 crew members who cover many different roles to support shows including box office attendants, production crew, artist hospitality, guest services, ushers, parking attendants, cleaning crews, sustainability coordinators, and more. The new base wages are over 250% higher than the federal minimum wage, and also exceed the highest state minimum wages including those in California, New York, Washington and the District of Columbia.

Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment, CEO and President said, "Shows wouldn't happen without the unsung heroes who work in the background to help support artists and fans. In addition to developing artists, clubs also help industry professionals learn the ropes, and many of our promoters and venue managers worked their way up from smaller venues. The live music industry is on track for years of growth and offers a great career path, and by increasing minimum wages we're helping staff get an even stronger start as they begin their journey in live."

Live Nation prides itself on providing advancement opportunities and developing leaders from within. And at venues participating in On the Road Again, nearly half of all crew members were elevated from part-time into full-time roles over the past two years.

This wage increase is the latest initiative from On the Road Again, a program created with the legendary Willie Nelson to support developing artists as well as the hardworking crews. Through On the Road Again, all headline and support acts playing Live Nation clubs continue to receive $1,500 in travel bonuses on top of nightly compensation and 100% of merch profits.

Live Nation Entertainment is proud to have been certified as a Great Place to Work since 2016. For information about open career opportunities at Live Nation, visit livenationentertainment.com/careers.

