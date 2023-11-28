GreenPower Names McCandless Truck Center as a Commercial Dealer in Colorado and Nevada

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the appointment of McCandless Truck Center as its commercial dealer serving the greater Denver metropolitan and Las Vegas metropolitan areas.

GreenPower’s EV Star Cab & Chassis is the base platform for the entire EV Star line of products. (PRNewswire)

"GreenPower is pleased to welcome McCandless Truck Center to our network of commercial EV truck dealers," said Claus Tritt, GreenPower's Vice President of Medium-Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales. "Through McCandless, GreenPower is well positioned to meet the needs of fleet owners in the Rocky Mountains and Southwest looking to convert their fleets to battery electric. We have a well-established inventory of EV Star Cab and Chassis and are prepared to upfit those vehicles through Lion Truck Body in order to deliver a product to the customer within 60 to 90 days rather than six to nine months that customers face elsewhere."

McCandless will sell the GreenPower line of EV Star commercial products through its location in Aurora, Colorado and North Las Vegas, Nevada. "In addition to its sales locations, McCandless enhances the service and parts network for our commercial vehicles," Tritt continued, noting that McCandless has service and parts centers in Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Henderson and Pueblo, Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

"McCandless prides itself on being a five-decade old, family-owned, customer centric operation," added Scott McCandless, Managing Member of the McCandless Truck Center team. "We provide a one-stop shop experience for our customers for all their sales, leasing, service, body shop and parts needs. GreenPower also provides that same approach allowing the customer to work with one vendor, one point of contact, one place for sales and after-market service. When we partner with someone, we want to partner with a proven provider that we can trust to meet our customer needs. GreenPower is that partner in the all-electric, purpose-built commercial space."

McCandless can offer the full line of EV Star commercial vehicle products including the EV Star Cab and Chassis, EV Star Passenger Van, EV Star Mobility Plus, EV Star Cargo Van and Refrigerated Cargo Van, EV Star Cargo Plus and Refrigerated Box Truck, EV Star Stakebed Truck and a wide array of EV Star specialty products.

"As we reach the end of the tax year, all of these vehicles are eligible for the $40,000 tax credit under the federal Inflation Reduction Act," Tritt added. "GreenPower's team can assist any fleet operator or owner navigate the process to receive the most in credits, grants and tax credits available."

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

