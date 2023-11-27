The Makers of the Planters® Brand Celebrate the Holidays with Magic in the Monocle Sweepstakes

MR. PEANUT® has arrived to help make holiday gatherings magical with new flavors, festive recipes and a chance to instantly win PLANTERS® Brand holiday goodies.

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for Mr. Peanut® and his mystical, magical monocle to make the holidays merry and bright for his adoring fans. The makers of the Planters® brand are encouraging everyone 18 years and older to participate in the "Find the Magic in the Monocle" sweepstakes, with a grand prize featuring a 5-night trip for two to the Big Apple — New York City. The "Find the Magic in the Monocle" sweepstakes event runs through Dec. 31, 2023.

To be eligible for the grand-prize drawing, fans simply need to purchase any variety or size of Planters® mixed nuts, cashews or seasonal items and then upload a photo of their qualifying receipt* at www.magicinthemonocle.com. These convenient, resealable, flavorful crowd favorites are available at grocery stores nationwide. Visitors to the website can try their luck at instant-win prizes once each day for opportunities to win fun Planters® brand merchandise, holiday ornaments and swag. To enter the sweepstakes, visit www.magicinthemonocle.com.

"The Planters® brand has been bringing people together since 1906," said Allie Abney, Planters® brand manager. "In addition to the sweepstakes, our fans can also access more than 20 delicious holiday-inspired recipes using crave-worthy Planters® products to bring the magic to your next holiday gathering."

Seasonal Planters® brand products are now available to please every snack nut fan throughout the holidays, including:

Planters ® Butter Cinnamon Pecans are a perfect indulgent snack. Each pecan delivers a touch of sweet without sacrificing the nut's delicious freshly roasted flavor and crunch.

Planters ® Cocoa Almonds combine the toasty taste of almonds with the intensity of dark chocolate for a harmony of rich flavors.

Planters ® Brittle Nut Medley is a symphony of flavors, featuring honey roasted peanuts, yogurt-covered raisins, peanut brittle, pretzels and cashews.

Planters ® Holiday Nut Crunch is a refreshing holiday favorite featuring roasted nuts, including almonds, cashews and peanuts for that savory goodness and nutty crunch you crave.

Planters ® Winter Spiced Mix is a fabulous fireside snack, including honey roasted peanuts, almonds, honey roasted sesame sticks, cashews and pecans with a hint of sea salt.

Planters® Holiday Trio Pack is here for the peanut lovers, with cocktail peanuts, Honey Roasted peanuts and Sweet 'N Crunchy® peanuts that liven up holiday get-togethers and stocking stuffers.

Finally, the season wouldn't be complete without Planters® fans being able to attend their holiday gatherings or parties in stylish new branded merchandise. Two limited-time holiday sweaters and two pairs of holiday socks are now available featuring the iconic Mr. Peanut® character wielding a candy cane and driving the NUTmobile sleigh being pulled through night sky by a trio of peanut reindeer. Consumers are encouraged to add to — or start — their own Planters® merchandise collection with these classic holiday offerings.

"This is the best time of year to upgrade your holiday wardrobe with some fun new additions or find the perfect gift," Abney said. "We are always excited to unveil new wearables for our passionate, Planters® brand fans."

To purchase Planters® holiday merch visit: https://shop.planters.com/collections/holiday.

*No Purchase Necessary. See Official Rules for complete details including free method of entry.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

