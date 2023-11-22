BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Bolsters Presence in Texas with Acquisition of Sierra Packaging, Inc.

TYLER, Texas and BELL, Calif., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions, a leading distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), food service disposables and industrial packaging products, has acquired Sierra Packaging, Inc. ("Sierra"), a distributor serving the East Texas marketplace. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sierra offers a wide array of packaging, food service disposables, JanSan and safety products. Led by Larry and Christie Johnson since 1996, the company has grown to become a leading distributor in the markets and geographies they serve.

"The acquisition of Sierra enables us to scale a priority geography," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions. "I look forward to working with Larry, Christie, and the great team they've put together. With this partnership, we'll expand our reach, service and support across the Texas marketplace."

"We started with just two employees, a small warehouse and a belief in serving the customer," said Larry Johnson. "Everyone at Sierra is excited to join a growing organization with similar values, a strong culture, and a focus on the customer. We look forward to being part of the team."

About Sierra Packaging, Inc.

Larry and Christie Johnson founded Sierra in 1996 with the vision of providing differentiated service and support to its customer base. Sierra is a highly valued and strategic supplier to its customers through distinctive products and high-touch customer support and service. Learn more at www.sierrapackaging.net

About BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions

In October of 2023, BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions joined forces to become one company, a leading specialized distributor and solution provider focused on JanSan, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. The company offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help customers succeed. Our more than 6,000 associates serve thousands of customers nationwide in segments including education, government, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services, food packing & processing, grocery, and more. The company is driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive every day. For more information, please visit www.bradyindustries.com, www.individualfoodservice.com, and www.envoysolutions.com.

