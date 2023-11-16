SUNMI officially launches Android flagship product T3 PRO Series, creating extraordinary user experience.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI, a leading IoT (Internet of Things) company, officially launched its 3rd generation Android flagship product, the T3 PRO and T3 PRO MAX.

Android Flagship desktop SUNMI T3 PRO Series. (PRNewswire)

As the highest-performance flagship device for Android, SUNMI T3 PRO series integrates SUNMI's distinctive design style, with ultimate appearance design and quality craftsmanship, providing customers with customized deployment solutions and extraordinary user experience.

Android flagship desktop terminal with blazing-fast performance.

SUNMI T3 PRO series define the flagship Android desktop standard with its powerful performance. T3 PRO is the first POS device equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G octa-core chip, up to 2.7GHz, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM Memory, and also with Wi-Fi 6E supported. Which make T3 PRO's performance benchmark scores far ahead of similar Android devices and can rival Windows desktop devices.

T3 PRO MAX, with an integrated high-speed 80mm Seiko printer, provides users with an efficient and fast printing experience, making it easy to handle busy operations.

NFC-enabled, SoftPOS supported on dual display.

With the global popularity of SoftPOS, SUNMI T3 PRO series designed with NFC tap on screen for both the main and secondary display (optional), allowing convenient payment experiences.

Also SUNMI T3 PRO Series offer a variety of display combinations to meet different business scenarios. The main display (15.6") can be flipped 125°(up to 100,000 times) to adjust to a more suitable user's sight height. To meet the needs of different business scenarios, T3 PRO offers two different sizes of customer displays: 15.6" and 10.1". and the detachable customer display also comes with a 1.5m extension cord to improve flexibility.

SUNMI OS 4.0 brings new powerful features to enhance T3 PRO SERIES experience.

T3 PRO is equipped with SUNMI OS 4.0, presenting users with a more secure, smooth, and simple experience. The fingerprint unlocking function, combined with OS 4.0's ID account management ability, allows customers to enjoy a one-touch convenient login experience. Additionally, the newly upgraded Enroll Me deployment function supports customer configure online, deploy to all.

Of course, as the flagship product, it is worth mentioning the top industrial design with pioneering in engineering of T3 PRO. The sleek yet durable aluminum alloy creates an exceptional user experience. Hidden cabling keeps your countertop tidy. and the most important is T3 PRO is equipped with an auto-cutter modular design, which make it easy for maintenance.

For large chain stores with high-performance requirements and high-end boutique stores pursuing design and quality, the SUNMI T3 PRO series is undoubtedly the best choice. SUNMI Home will bring you an immersive experience of SUNMI 3rd gen new products. Please contact our sales team and make appointment to visit your local SUNMI Home in person. you can also find more information about T3 PRO Series on www.sunmi.com/t3-pro-series/

SUNMI is an IoT company that leads the innovation of smart hardware for business. Founded in 2013, SUNMI provides a full range of smart hardware solutions based on Android's operating system for business applications.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SUNMI