ReloQuest Inc. Welcomes Jason Moore as Vice President of Government Business Development

WESTON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., a pioneer in the technology-driven corporate accommodation industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Moore as Vice President of Government Business Development. With a proven track record in driving corporate growth and cultivating strategic partnerships within the government and travel space, Moore will significantly expand ReloQuest's market presence and facilitate new business opportunities.

Jason's skill set is remarkably diverse, encompassing 25+ years in the hospitality sector, GSA contracting, Travel Technologies, Data-Based Decision Making, Reporting, Hotel Consortia rate program management, and consultative client engagement. Moreover, his distinguished service in the US Navy on three Aircraft Carriers, combined with his status as a Persian Gulf War Veteran, equips him with the unique ability to excel under pressure, analyze and respond swiftly, and proactively anticipate and address challenges.

"Jason's extensive background in Government business development, coupled with his acumen in the intricacies of the government housing sector, position him as invaluable to ReloQuest's Government Clients," said Jeff Mahoney, ReloQuest Inc.'s Chief Operating Officer. "His role will be instrumental in spearheading the expansion of our company's presence in both the Government and Defense contractor segments."

Mr. Moore is a long-standing member of the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) and currently serves as the Chairman of the Long Term Lodging Committee. In this pivotal role, he engages with GSA and DoD leadership, offering invaluable insights as the industry's preeminent subject matter expert in Long-Term Lodging.

ReloQuest Inc. is committed to delivering excellence and cutting-edge solutions to clients across various industries. ReloQuest Inc. stands as a leading provider of technology solutions for the relocation and corporate housing industry. Driven by a commitment to innovation and unparalleled customer service, ReloQuest empowers relocation professionals to streamline processes, efficiently manage inventory, and enhance the overall client experience. The company's trusted platform is relied upon by businesses and service providers globally, enabling improved efficiency, reduced costs, and sustainable growth. For more information please visit www.ReloQuest.com.

