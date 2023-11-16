Proactis chooses SnapLogic as its Generative AI integration platform as a service (iPaaS)

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactis, the leading Source-to-Pay software solution provider, has announced that it has chosen SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration solution to enhance its integration options for connecting its Source-to-Pay solutions to wider Finance, ERP and Supply-Chain technology stacks.

Proactis offers three integration options enabling customers to use APIs themselves, partners, or for Proactis to deliver these integrations using SnapLogic.

By using SnapLogic's AI suite, which includes SnapGPT, the world's first generative integration solution, AutoPrep, AutoSuggest and AutoLink , Proactis customers will benefit from significantly faster integration times that inherently adhere to the latest standards, such as OAuth, OpenAPI specification and REST.

Proactis can now utilize SnapLogic's 700 pre-built Snaps (pre-built connectors), leverage SnapLogic's immense library of pre-built patterns or create its own as required, across a range of technology areas, including Finance and ERP solutions, enabling users to leverage greater value from their software investments by automating tasks, aligning processes and connecting data across technology stacks.

"This is an exciting time for Proactis as we introduce this leading generative AI and machine learning platform. We are looking forward to helping our customers benefit from the flexibility of this solution to provide quick and easy integrations, and drive greater value from their Finance, ERP and supply-chain investments," says Proactis CPTO, Toby Davidson.

"It's no secret that Source-to-Pay professionals are under extreme pressure to do more with less, all while adhering to strict governance and regulatory restrictions," said Jason Wakeam, Global Sales VP and OEM at SnapLogic. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with Proactis and provide our groundbreaking generative AI-powered integration platform to supply chain managers and allow them to reach their full potential. By extending our platform's ease of use and security which many organizations rely on for their mission critical use cases, we're excited to see Proactis customers automate time and talent draining integrations and free up time to focus on business changing innovations."

The availability of SnapLogic, which is a TrustRadius Top Rated, a G2 Crowd leader and Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in data integrations tools, will be announced soon.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in generative integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier.

Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

