KIEHL'S PARTNERS WITH INSTACART FOR SAME-DAY SKIN AND HAIR CARE DELIVERY

Just in time for the holidays, customers nationwide can now get Kiehl's products delivered in as fast as an hour by Instacart

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiehl's, the finest apothecary skincare since 1851 rooted in nature, science and service, and Instacart, (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new exclusive partnership to launch same-day delivery from all 58 Kiehl's store locations across the U.S. via the Instacart App and website, following their successful Canadian launch earlier this year. This partnership expands Instacart's skincare and beauty offerings by giving customers access to Kiehl's full lineup of skin and hair care products, including their face moisturizers, serums, toners, shampoo and conditioner, and more for delivery in as fast as an hour.

"Kiehl's' launch on Instacart in Canada has been very well received by customers, and we're thrilled to now expand across the United States and make our scientifically advanced products available at in-store prices – just in time for the holiday season," said Kelly Johnson, Vice President of Retail Stores, Sales and Operations at Kiehl's. "Instacart is a key technology partner in enhancing our omnichannel strategy, providing customers easy ways to access their favorite products with helpful functions such as Instacart's auto-order feature, which makes it easy to schedule deliveries for frequently used products like shampoo and serums."

"We're excited to bring Kiehl's premium products directly to people's doorsteps, especially as many look to 'skip the ship' by sending gifts through Instacart this holiday season," said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "Our partnership with Kiehl's makes it easy for customers to buy their favorite products for themselves or send them as gifts to loved ones nationwide."

Kiehl's products are offered on the Instacart App and website at in-store pricing, allowing customers to enjoy the same great prices and exceptional Kiehl's experience they have when shopping in-store.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada can order Kiehl's products for same-day delivery by visiting https://www.instacart.com/store/kiehls/storefront or selecting the Kiehl's storefront on the Instacart App. An Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame – with delivery in as fast as an hour. For more information, visit www.instacart.com .

About Kiehl's

Kiehl's was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood. Kiehl's unique, extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal and medicinal knowledge developed and passed on through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Avocado Eye Cream, Rare Earth Mask, Lip Balm #1, Creme de Corps, and new formulas such as Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask, and Dermatologist Solutions such as Micro Dose Retinol have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of research and requests from our customers.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

