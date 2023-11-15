Woolpert and Allvision Forge Strategic Agreement to Enhance Geospatial AI Capabilities

By aligning services and patented AI technologies, Woolpert plans to advance geospatial data collection and delivery per client demand.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has reached a strategic agreement with Allvision, a geospatial analytics and asset management company based in Pittsburgh, to enhance geospatial artificial intelligence capabilities and applications. This agreement will combine the AI, machine learning, and deep learning technologies of Allvision with Woolpert's lidar and imagery collection and processing expertise to develop new and enhanced geospatial solutions for clients worldwide.

Under the agreement, Woolpert receives the exclusive rights to Allvision's proprietary AI technology for processing lidar and imagery on a market-specific basis. This will complement Woolpert's patents for high-resolution topographic and bathymetric lidar technologies and its proprietary machine learning program that employs AI technology, algorithms, and workflows to produce geospatial data and insights.

This collaboration leverages the terrestrial, aerial, and hydrographic lidar data and imagery capabilities of Woolpert with Allvision's AI and ML technologies to support the assessment, inventories, and management of natural infrastructure and the built environment.

A team of former Allvision staff members, including co-founders Aaron Morris and Ryan Frenz, have joined Woolpert to help develop customer-focused solutions via these integrated geospatial technologies. Co-founder Elmer Bol will continue to lead Allvision in the delivery of AI-based asset mapping, and Woolpert will continue to partner with Allvision on a range of mobile lidar projects.

"Allvision is a startup founded on software and AI to enable use of geospatial data at a massive scale, and collaboration with a global leader like Woolpert makes that possible," Morris said. "By coupling Woolpert's full range of geospatial data with our AI technologies and processing, we can efficiently interpret the real world and translate it into the digital world. This creates a digital twin, a representation of the world that is up-to-date, accurate, and actionable, that will allow us to build a whole new future."

Woolpert Senior Vice President and Geospatial Sector Leader Joseph Seppi said in addition to advancing innovation, this agreement was formed in response to client demand.

"The core benefit of geospatial AI is that it creates efficiencies in data processing and automated feature extraction to yield a faster turnaround, all while providing the high level of accuracy required by our clients," Seppi said. "We are continually working on new delivery methods for our data products because there is a huge demand from our customers to deliver data digitally, host it for them, and provide analytics capabilities. Easy access to high-density lidar point clouds, digital elevation data, and lidar-derived vector mapping is our goal, and this collaboration with Allvision supports that."

With the addition of the Allvision team, Woolpert has established a geospatial AI and technology hub in Pittsburgh. This will not only support Woolpert's geospatial solutions but will further expand AI capabilities and insights to benefit Woolpert's architecture and engineering clients. With its world-class technology community and universities, including Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh, the city has a strong regional talent pipeline.

"We're excited to expand in a city known for innovation, robotics, AI, technology, and computer science," said Woolpert Chief Corporate Development Officer Neil Churman, who is also based in Pittsburgh. "Aaron, Ryan, and their team will rapidly advance our geospatial AI capabilities as we continue to enhance our geospatial solutions for our clients. We are thrilled to have them at Woolpert as we move the industry forward together."

About Allvision

Allvision develops the platform to enable street level analytics at global scale. We provide the means to make sense of our dynamic environment to solve the world's most pressing problems from the human point of view. The founders have spent their careers at the intersection of the digital and physical worlds and are experts in geospatial analytics and machine learning. For more information, please visit www.allvision.io.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, recently earned its sixth-straight Great Place to Work certification, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has more than 2,000 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media contact: Jill Kelley; 937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com

