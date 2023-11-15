Trucept Announces 427% Increase In Operating Income

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP) Trucept has increased operating Income by 160% and 427% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods the prior year. Trucept has also increased Net Income by 130% and 154% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods in the prior year. Trucept reduced Operating Expenses by 36% and 22% for the 3 and 9 months ending September 30, 2023 as compared to the same periods the prior year.
CEO Norman Tipton commented:
"We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated team's unwavering commitment and our valued customers' trust, which have led to our outstanding quarterly financial results. This achievement is a testament to our collective efforts and resilience. We remain focused on delivering innovative solutions, exceptional service, and sustainable growth as we move forward. Thank you all for being a vital part of our success story."
Trucept, offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The company's professional services now encompass the following:
- Data Driven Marketing, Technology, and Accessibility Act compliance Services
- Insurance Offerings and Third-party Administrator (TPA) services
- Full-Service Payroll
- Human Resources and Management
- Employee Benefits Administration
- Accounting Support
- Safety and Risk Management
For additional information, visit www.trucept.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Trucept Inc.