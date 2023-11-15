HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RockStep Capital, a national retail real estate investment firm, recently acquired Manhattan Town Center in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. A single-level, enclosed regional shopping center, Manhattan Town Center serves as a popular destination for local residents.

RockStep Capital Completes Acquisition of Manhattan Town Center in Eastern Kansas

Established in 1987 by the City of Manhattan and Forest City Enterprises, this property reflects the architectural flavor of Manhattan and its surrounding communities. Manhattan Town Center conveniently combines shopping and dining to maintain and foster the expansion of the Manhattan retail community.

Located in the heart of downtown, the property encompasses more than 367,000 square feet of space with more than 50 small shops and full-service restaurants. Anchor tenants include Dillard's, JCPenney and the AMC Dine-In IMAX Theater. RockStep is bringing its unique approach to revitalization by creating increased opportunities for foot traffic to the property.

"Manhattan Town Center serves central and eastern Kansas as a premier retail destination," noted RockStep Capital President Andy Weiner. "The dynamic retail landscape ensures consistent visibility and draws steady foot traffic, creating an enticing environment for potential shoppers."

Manhattan, Kansas is home to Kansas State University, Fort Riley military base and the National Bio Agro-Defense Facility. These local employment drivers offer the mall a stable, healthy and growing economic base. As the only regional mall within a 50-mile radius, it is the centerpiece of Manhattan's municipal business district and the region's retail shopping district.

Utilizing its proven strategy, RockStep has secured local investors for the Manhattan Town Center project. By doing so, the project's backing is stronger because the local investors are committed to the future of Manhattan and the project. The local investor approach is part of why RockStep has developed and acquired more than nine million square feet of shopping centers in 11 states over the past 26 years.

"We plan to enhance customer traffic and property draw by attracting trending concepts and desirable retailers utilizing our specialty leasing experience," Weiner added.

RockStep Capital's hallmark strategies of innovative retail revitalization and development will drive the exciting improvements at Manhattan Town Center.

About RockStep Capital

For the past 26 years, RockStep Capital has been a privately held, full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment firm that owns and manages enclosed malls, open-air shopping centers and institutional third-party retail assets. Utilizing innovative revitalization strategies coupled with efficient property management operating procedures, RockStep focuses on value retail assets in major metropolitan areas as well as secondary and tertiary markets. We acquire and develop underperforming assets into relevant and vibrant community-centric retail properties, thus creating market-leading returns for our investors. www.rockstep.com .

