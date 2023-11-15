Narrative 4 Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with a Performance by Sting: Announces Jackie Bezos Global Learning Lab

The storytelling nonprofit's "10 Years of Yes!" was a remarkable night of inspiring stories, music and the unveiling of a transformative civic engagement model

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, Narrative 4 (N4), a global education non-profit that uses storytelling and the arts to foster connection and build community, celebrated its ten-year anniversary in New York City with its "10 Years of Yes!" gala. The event featured unforgettable live performances by Sting, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Loah, Ishmael Beah and others, selling out the 700-plus-seat Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space. Notably, Narrative 4 unveiled "The Jackie Bezos Global Learning Lab," a digital civic-engagement platform for youth around the world as well as the organization's ambitious $50M five-year growth and innovation "Go Big" campaign, which will exponentially increase the organization's global impact around the world.

National Book Award-winning author Colum McCann delivers Story Exchange at Narrative 4's 10 Years of Yes! (PRNewswire)

The gala included some of Narrative 4's global network of facilitators, artists and young change-makers from South Africa, Mexico, Ireland and beyond. Highlights included stories, songs, and an affirmation of the organization's commitment to bridging divides and shattering stereotypes through the Story Exchange method. The Story Exchange is a high-impact, compassion-building exercise where two people share a story from their life and then recount each other's experiences in the first person, embodying their partners' stories as if they were their own. Over the last decade, Narrative 4 trainers have facilitated over 100,000 Story Exchanges.

The night culminated with Lisa Consiglio, Narrative 4 co-founder and CEO, honoring Jackie Bezos' visionary leadership, friendship and support over the past ten years by unveiling The Jackie Bezos Global Learning Lab. The Lab will serve as an entry point for all Story Exchange participants, a conduit for virtual Story Exchanges and a repository of student-led civic-engagement projects designed to inspire action globally. It also represents and honors Jackie's myriad contributions to Narrative 4 and ensures her gifts – and the recent $25M donation from the Bezos Family Foundation – will go on to impact countless other students as they become compassionate civic leaders.

"Every time a student learns from a downloadable module, shares a memory or listens deeply to the story of a stranger - next door or across the globe - Jackie's name will be front and center." said Lisa Consiglio. "Her vision has inspired the trajectory of Narrative 4, and our goal is to have the Lab inspire children everywhere, far into the future."

Other key moments included an on-stage Story Exchange between Narrative 4 co-founder and National Book Award-winning author Colum McCann and acclaimed writer Lila Azam Zanganeh, and the presentation of the 2nd Annual Global Empathy Award to renowned author Terry Tempest Williams.

About Narrative 4

Narrative 4 (N4) is a global education non-profit that uses storytelling and the arts to foster connection and build community. It offers educators creative tools to teach compassion and develop strong student leaders. Its classroom-and community-based programs are designed to spark joy and fuel the imagination, while fostering meaningful connections. Through its Story Exchange, Artists Network, Learning Resources, and Civic Engagement projects, N4 is creating a global network of changemakers. Narrative 4 has facilitated over 150,000 story exchanges worldwide. For more information, visit: www.narrative4.com .

