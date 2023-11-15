Material Impact Announces $352M Fund III to Invest In Companies Powered By Material Science Innovation

The third fund enables Material Impact to continue building world-changing deep tech companies that solve meaningful world problems.

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Material Impact announced a $352M fund to expand its impact as the first-money partner to inception-stage companies that are pioneering products enabled by material science innovation.

Material Impact's unique and compelling investment thesis, which prioritizes investment into companies solving for large-scale, real-world problems, allowed the firm to raise funds in the midst of an economic downturn that saw VC and LP funding run dry.

"Like Fund I and Fund II, Fund III will focus on companies that have the collective mission of keeping the world healthy, safe, fed, warm, powered, and secured," said Material Impact Co-Founder and Managing Partner Carmichael Roberts. Material Impact has successfully navigated and supported our founders through times of rapid change and market uncertainty. Our hands-on company-building approach thrives during these periods, and that remains true during today's challenging market."

"There is no greater time than now to invest in companies and ideas tackling the substantial problems surfacing throughout the world," said Material Impact Co-Founder and Managing Partner Adam Sharkawy. "In the last 50 years, innovations were focused on making life easier and more comfortable. However, now we are beginning to focus on much more serious problems. Whether it be consequences of extreme weather, supply chain vulnerabilities, increased demand on our energy and transportation infrastructure, or the globe's shrinking clean water supply, Fund III will support the building of companies solving these problems. And we firmly believe that you trace back any disruptive innovation in almost any industry or market to an underlying advancement in material science."

Despite its first portfolio company investment being made only seven years ago, Material Impact successfully raised an oversubscribed $352M Fund III from industry-leading existing and new Limited Partners including marquee university endowments, family offices, foundations, and fund of funds.

Core to Material Impact's investment thesis is the importance of taking an active, hands-on approach to company building. All of Material Impact's investment partners have backgrounds in material science and other related technical fields and deep operating expertise.

Material Impact was founded in 2016 with a relentless focus on large-scale, real-world, enduring problems that will return value both financially and to humanity. Since then, the firm has grown to nearly $800M in assets under management. Material Impact is made up of 30 portfolio companies across innovations in food & water, biomanufacturing & sustainable products, underrepresented healthcare, AI & robotics, data storage & and security, sustainable manufacturing, and transportation & mobility.

About Material Impact :

Material Impact is a champion of the bravest ideas for the future, building companies from the ground up that turn material science and deep tech innovation into products that solve enduring, large-scale, real-world problems.

