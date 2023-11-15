CAELUS DIGITAL Secures 1,00 MW with $11 Million, Ensuring Unique Advantages of its Haskell County, TX Industrial-Scale Data Center and Power Development

STAMFORD, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAELUS DIGITAL, formerly known as Cloud West, is announcing a key milestone for its data center and power development site in Haskell County, Texas. The company has increased its utility surety to $11 million, reinforcing its commitment to providing stable, abundant power resources to future tenants.

This newly increased surety with AEP guarantees up to 1,000 MW of power, enhancing the development's already compelling suite of advantages.

Additional Unique Selling Points Include:

Competitive Power Rates: Power pricing expected to be 2.75 cents per kWh.

Rapid Connectivity: Access to the Dallas Internet Exchange (IX) within 3.0 milliseconds via diverse routes.

Abundant Water Supply: Over 1.0 million gallons of water available per day.

Land Ownership: Fee-simple ownership of over 350 acres free of defects.

Renewable Energy: Proximity to existing, developable renewable power.

Environmental Compliance: Located in an EPA attainment zone.

Tax Incentives: Located in a Tax Qualified Opportunity Zone and eligible for New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC).

"With the $11 million surety in place, we are emphasizing CAELUS DIGITAL's unwavering commitment to establishing a highly reliable and industrial-scale infrastructure," said Matt Musselman, CEO. "This significant financial commitment serves as a cornerstone for our project, complementing our range of industry-leading features."

Interested parties are invited to contact CAELUS DIGITAL for a confidential discussion about partnership and tenant opportunities.

