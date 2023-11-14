SUPER73, JAJA TEQUILA, THE CHAINSMOKERS, AND F***JERRY COLLABORATE TO GIVEAWAY THREE AGAVE-INSPIRED CUSTOMIZED S2 ELECTRIC BIKES

Fans Can Visit JAJA's Site to Enter to Win One of Three Custom JAJA Tequila x SUPER73 Limited-Edition Bikes

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73 , the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes, today announced its latest collaboration with JAJA Tequila, the tequila brand intended to restore tequila to its roots. The two brands teamed up to create three custom SUPER73 S2 e-bikes inspired by the rich and vibrant landscapes of Jalisco from daytime to dawn, where JAJA's premium tequila is crafted and bottled: JAJA Blanco, JAJA Reposado & JAJA Añejo. Further influencing the development and creative process, JAJA Tequila and SUPER73 tapped into Grammy® Award-winning artist/producer duo, The Chainsmokers, and the renowned Instagram account, F***JERRY.

"Elevating the prominence and curb appeal of SUPER73 and its lineup of premium e-bikes, while developing an incredible collaboration with these three well-known brands provides an ideal opportunity to bring this customized SUPER73-S2 to life for three lucky winners," said Michael Cannavo, co-founder and chief marketing officer at SUPER73. "Partnering with JAJA and working with creative savants like The Chainsmokers and F***JERRY allowed us to blend technology and innovation with the rich flavors of tradition, creating a ride that's as smooth as tequila."

This collaboration between these four iconic names comes with some unique features including custom painted frames and decals, and chainguard. Each of the limited-edition bike's rims corresponds to the particular JAJA Tequila flavor it embodies, including Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo.

"As we look to grow as a brand and continue to innovate, we're excited to partner with SUPER73 to create something unique, surprising, and most importantly, proudly representative of both brands' core identities," said Martin Hoffstein cofounder of JAJA Spirits.

The JAJA x SUPER73 Sweepstakes website will be available to accept entries starting at 9:00am PST on November 14th. The website can be found at www.jajatequila.com/giveaway .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the Contiguous U.S. states and D.C., excluding Rhode Island, 21 or older. Starts 9:00am PST on November 14th and ends 12:00pm PST on November 28th. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at www.jajatequila.com/giveaway .

SUPER73 does not endorse drinking and riding and encourages all users to ride responsibly. To learn more about the JAJA & SUPER73 collaboration and giveaway please visit www.jajatequila.com/giveaway for more information.

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media.

ABOUT JAJA

JAJA is an award-winning tequila that is crafted using only-the-best ingredients. We start with 100% Blue Agave grown for 8 years in Jalisco and mix it with volcanic water and proprietary yeast. It's then double distilled and aired to perfection, resulting in a sweet, herbal flavor with a complex, incredibly smooth finish. And the master distiller behind it all? Marco Anguiano, famously known as "the founder of Cristalino Tequila." His invaluable expertise was essential in perfecting the exquisite taste of JAJA.

