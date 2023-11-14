R&T Deposit Solutions Appoints Christopher Gerosa as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R&T Deposit Solutions ("R&T" or the "Company"), a leading provider of tech-enabled liquidity management, deposit funding, and securities-based lending programs, announced today that it has appointed global markets industry veteran Christopher Gerosa as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer - effective February 2024. Mr. Gerosa will report directly to R&T's Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Jerkovich and serve on the company's Executive Committee. In this role, Mr. Gerosa will oversee the Finance Division, including Accounting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Treasury Management and Tax. As the leader of the company's finance team, which includes Esther Cheung, CPA, SVP & Controller, Mr. Gerosa will play a crucial role in shaping and executing R&T's financial strategy.

"Chris' background in the markets will serve the company well as we look to build our platform strategically and efficiently." - Susan Cosgrove , Executive Chairperson

"We are excited to welcome Chris to the team and to leverage his deep financial and market experience to help drive our strategy forward, working to strengthen our financial operations and capabilities through further investment," said Joe Jerkovich, CEO of R&T. "As a team, we are focused on continuing to build on our current momentum, developing innovative products and enhancing our client-centric delivery model to achieve further growth. Chris will be an integral part of this effort as we look for ways to improve our business and deliver key services for sophisticated financial institutions with complex needs."

"We are pleased to have an experienced leader like Chris join the R&T executive team," said Susan Cosgrove, Executive Chairperson of R&T. "R&T has tremendous growth potential and adding someone with Chris' background in the markets to this team will serve the company well as we look to build our platform strategically and efficiently."

Mr. Gerosa joins R&T from MarketAxess Holdings Inc. ("MarketAxess", Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets. Most recently, Mr. Gerosa served as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing a global finance function. He was previously Head of Accounting and Finance with global responsibility for Accounting, Regulatory and SEC Reporting, Tax, Treasury Management, and Financial Planning and Analysis Functions.

Prior to joining MarketAxess, Mr. Gerosa was the Chief Financial Officer of Primus Guaranty Ltd. ("Primus") from 2010 to 2014 and Corporate Treasurer from April 2007 to 2014. Mr. Gerosa joined Primus in 2003 and was an integral part of taking the company public in 2004. Before joining Primus, he worked in the product controller areas of Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Gerosa began his professional career at Arthur Andersen.

"I have admired R&T's business for some time and believe the company is poised for even greater success in this market. This team's approach to solving their clients' complex challenges with innovative and advanced financial products has set them apart in an increasingly important segment of the financial services ecosystem. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to help propel the organization and advance our strategy," said Mr. Gerosa.

R&T is a portfolio company of private equity firms GTCR and Estancia Capital Partners ("Estancia"). Estancia originally invested in R&T in 2021 and GTCR invested in 2023, and today's announcement builds on those recent developments. Both firms have partnered with the company to help sustain the growth in its depository network offering while investing to broaden its product offerings and technology infrastructure.

About R&T Deposit Solutions

Founded in 1974, R&T Deposit Solutions provides deposit and liquidity solutions to financial intermediaries around the country. R&T offers a wide range of innovative tech-enabled services to help banks, credit unions, broker-dealers, trust companies and wealth managers meet their unique cash sweep, deposit funding, and securities-based lending needs. Through the Demand Deposit Marketplace® (DDM®) program, R&T provides banks and other depository institutions with access to millions of dollars in reciprocal deposits, and underlying customers with access to expanded levels of FDIC insurance on their deposits through other participating banks. R&T also is the trusted vendor of large broker-dealers and other financial institutions that administer their insured cash sweep programs. For a list of banks in our network, visit https://rnt.com/about/bank-lists/.

