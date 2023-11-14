PNY Unveils CS3150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, Revolutionizing Storage with Unmatched Performance and Reliability

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY® announced the addition of the CS3150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD with integrated heatsinks to its lineup of solid-state drives.

The CS3150 is at the forefront of cutting-edge storage, leveraging the NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 interface to deliver unrivaled data transfer speeds. With sequential read/write speeds up to 12,000 MB/s and 11,000 MB/s2 respectively, this breakthrough technology catapults computing experiences to unprecedented levels, making it an ideal choice for professionals, enthusiasts, and anyone seeking the pinnacle of storage performance.

Innovative Heatsink

The CS3150 at launch will be available in 1TB and 2TB3, 4 densities and will come integrated with one of three different dual-fan heatsinks – Black, White, or Black-RGB. These revolutionary heatsinks have an innovative design with not one but two ultra-quiet fans to maximize heat dissipation generated by highly intensive applications, prolonged workloads, and lightning-fast transfer speeds.

Enhanced Gameplay with XLR8 Gaming

PNY's CS3150 takes full advantage of Microsoft® DirectStorage5, a revolutionary feature that was introduced in Windows 11 that improves both the speed at which games load and the quality of their images. Combining the PNY XLR8 Gaming CS3150 with Black RGB Heatsink with PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR5 DRAM and a high-performance graphics card such as PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan will minimize load times, ensuring you spend more time creating or gaming5. Additionally, PNY's VelocityX software is able to synchronize the RGB lights on all three devices, as well as, overclock all NVIDIA® graphics cards in PNY's catalog.

Product Features

NEXT-GENERATION SPEED: Superior performance compared to NVMe Gen4 x4 solid state drives (SSD) with speeds of up to 12,000 MB/s Seq. Read and 11,000 MB/s 2 Seq Write.

PRODUCTIVITY: With lightning-fast read and write speeds, reduced load times, and better overall system responsiveness, it's the ideal solution for PC enthusiasts, gamers, and content creators who demand the most from their computers.

EXTREME COOLING: Unique dual-fan heatsink designed to keep your Gen5 x4 SSD running cool and prevent performance throttling, assuring consistent SSD performance in demanding situations.

RGB SYNC with VELOCITYX: Plug-in the 9-pin (USB) power connector from the CS3150 RGB Heatsink to customize color, lighting effects and fan speeds using PNY's Velocity-X software.

DATA PROTECTION: TCG Opal 2.0 enabled for Hardware encryption and storage security.

Product Specifications:

PNY CS3150 M.2 NVMe Gen5 x4 Solid State Drive with Integrated Heatsink

Interface: PCIe Gen5 Interface (NVMe Gen5 x4) Speed: up to 12,000 MB/s Read and up to 11,000 MB/s2 Write (vary by model) Capacities: 1TB, 2TB3 Heatsink: Black, White, Black-RGB

System Requirements:

Black/White Heatsink: 4-pin power connector to power the built-in fans

RGB Heatsink: 9-pin (USB) power connector to power the built-in fans and control the LEDs

Form Factor: M.2 2280 Capability: Desktop Warranty: 5-year limited warranty or TBW7

Product Availability4

PNY CS3150 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSDs with heatsink will be available December 20234 at the below SRP's; Contact a PNY account manager for details or purchase through www.pny.com or www.amazon.com.

1TB with Black Heatsink: $179.99

1TB with Black RGB Heatsink: $189.99

