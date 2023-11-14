MEDAL OF HONOR HERO, COLONEL PARIS D. DAVIS, NAMED GRAND MARSHAL OF 91ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE SUPPORTING MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in history, an American War Hero, COLONEL PARIS D. DAVIS, a recent recipient of the Medal of Honor, our country's highest military award presented in The White House by President Joe Biden on March 3, 2023, has been announced as the Grand Marshal of the iconic 91st Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots. Associated Television International in association with The City of Los Angeles will present the parade in the streets of Hollywood, CA on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PST. Colonel Davis is also the recipient of many other prestigious awards, including: the Silver Star, the Bronze Star with "V" device, a Purple Heart with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, an Air Medal with "V" device, and a Soldier's Medal for his heroism in the military.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 03: U.S. President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House March 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Paris received the highest award for bravery in the U.S. military for his actions as one of the nation's first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat, almost 60 years after he was first recommended for the award. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (PRNewswire)

Colonel Paris D. Davis said, "I am honored and very grateful to be chosen as Grand Marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade. I am especially pleased that this wonderful annual tradition raises awareness of the important work that Marine Toys for Tots are doing to bring gifts and holiday cheer to those less fortunate. The parade also brings goodwill to people from all walks of life throughout the world. It's a good reminder about what America stands for, who we are, and all that we can accomplish when we come together."

Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with Special Co-Host Elizabeth Stanton, the parade features Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season! To view a sizzle reel of highlights from past Hollywood Christmas Parades, please visit: https://vimeo.com/480561401/6401a3b270

For Parade inquiries, please call the 24/7 Hollywood Christmas Parade Hotline toll free at 1-833-PARADE1 (1-833-727-2331). For updates on this year's parade, please visit the parade's official website at www.thehollywoodchristmasparade.org

About Colonel Paris D. Davis :

Colonel Paris D. Davis earlier this year on March 3, 2023 was the recipient of the Medal of Honor, which was bestowed upon him by President Joe Biden in The White House. President Biden said, "This is an incredible man. Today, after 58 years after he bore the battle, we honor a true hero of our nation. The Medal of Honor, created during (Abraham) Lincoln's presidency, is our country's highest military award, recognizing gallantry above and beyond the call of duty."

Colonel Davis was awarded the Medal of Honor as a member of the Army's elite Green Berets for his heroic acts during the Vietnam War on June 18, 1965 when Davis was leading a group of South Vietnamese forces and American soldiers during a nighttime raid when the Viet Cong staged a counterattack. Even after hours of fighting, Davis ignored an order to evacuate and instead rescued several of his injured soldiers on the battlefield, while suffering several gunshot wounds himself.

President Biden said during his presentation of the Medal of Honor upon Davis: "Just as the story of Paris Davis did not begin on June 18, 1965, it does not end there either. Captain Davis went on to become Colonel Davis, serving more than 25 years in our military and earning a PhD on top of that. At the time Captain Davis returned from war, the country was still battling segregation. And although the men who were with him on that June day immediately nominated Captain Davis to receive the Medal of Honor, somehow the paperwork was never processed and not just once, but twice. He never stopped believing in the founding vision of our nation….one where all women and men are created equal."

Paris D. Davis, now 84, who was born on May 13, 1939 in Cleveland, OH, and is now a retired United States Army Officer. He was commissioned as a Reserve Component Officer on June 1, 1959, and received Airborne and Ranger qualifications in 1960, and Special Forces qualification in 1962. His initial oversees tours included Korea, Vietnam and Okinawa, Japan. He was deployed in the Vietnam War in 1962 and 1965, where he was promoted to Captain as detachment commander with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces making him one the first African American Special Forces officers during the civil rights movement.

Colonel Davis received a Masters degree in Public Affairs from Southern Illinois University in 1973, and a Masters degree and Ph.D. in Public Administration from Northern Virginia University in 1977. After retiring from military service on July 30, 1985, Davis published the Metro Herald newspaper for 30 years in Alexandria, VA, where he now resides. In 2019, Davis was inducted into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame. Davis is the proud father of three children, and a grandfather as well.

