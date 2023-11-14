Higginbotham Joins Forces with Alabama's WRM Group, LLC

Commitment to clients, relationships forges bond between

Texas firm and Alabama agency group

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, Texas's largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firm and one of the top firms in the country, has announced an affiliation with the WRM Group, LLC of Alabama, a consortium of long-established independent agencies with deep ties to the Alabama and surrounding regions.

Commitment to clients and relationships forges bond

Higginbotham celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Rusty Reid, Higginbotham chairman and CEO, credits selective, strategic growth for that long term success, guiding the company to seek partners with sterling reputations in their local markets and deep cultural affinities.

"We are thrilled to form this relationship with the WRM Group of agencies," said Reid. "The group was established last year, but the agencies that partnered to create it — Pritchett-Moore Insurance, Byars|Wright, Inc., and Flowers Insurance — were founded in 1934, 1946 and 1953, respectively. Each of these agencies has a long history of success and service in their community. Together, they share a culture that aligns perfectly with our own."

Haig Wright II, CEO of the WRM Group of Birmingham-based Byars|Wright, Inc., explained how the creation of the WRM Group laid the groundwork for the agencies' current relationship with Higginbotham:

"The experience of forming the WRM Group with like-minded agencies showed us that it is possible to pool resources to scale your business and provide improved service to your clients, while maintaining your identity and close ties to your community."

Lin Moore, managing partner of the WRM Group and CEO of Tuscaloosa-based Pritchett-Moore Insurance, agreed, "The partnership with Higginbotham presents excellent opportunities for our people, our clients, and the markets we serve. Our values line up perfectly, with emphasis on remaining customer centric and focusing on our history of community presence. Our shared culture and increased resources will enhance our ability to deliver the very best for our clients for years to come."

Shane Sinquefield, managing partner of the WRM Group and managing partner of Flowers Insurance, concurred, "Scale matters in our industry. With Higginbotham, we've found a partner that brings us national scale while also appreciating our focus on small-town community involvement."

"At WRM Group, we believe in relationships — with our employees, with our clients and with our neighbors," Wright concluded. "The letters in our name literally stand for 'Where Relationships Matter.' Maintaining those close-knit relationships is just as important to us as building our bench strength and accessing new services.

"With Higginbotham, we get to do both."

Reagan Securities, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to the WRM Group in the transaction.

ABOUT THE WRM GROUP, LLC

The WRM Group, LLC (and its three member agencies, Byars|Wright, Inc., Pritchett-Moore Insurance, and Flowers Insurance) is a major provider of commercial insurance, personal insurance, and employee benefits solutions, serving various industries and customers across the Southeast. Relationship-driven and customer-focused, the WRM Group has nine offices across Alabama and more than 100 employees throughout Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. The WRM Group has expanded its scope of business to deliver a wide range of insurance products with quality coverage at competitive prices. The WRM Group believes that relationships matter and cares deeply about its employees, customers, and community.

ABOUT BYARS|WRIGHT, INC.

Byars|Wright, Inc. serves various industries and customers across the Southeast, delivering a wide range of insurance products with quality coverage at competitive prices. Founded in 1946, the relationship-driven and customer-focused agency has expanded its scope of business to include commercial, personal, life, and employee benefits insurance. Byars|Wright is designated a Best Practices Agency and has been named one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Alabama."

Visit byarswright.com for more information.

ABOUT PRITCHETT-MOORE INSURANCE

Pritchett-Moore Insurance is an independent insurance agency in Alabama that specializes in quality and competitive solutions for individuals and businesses. Designated a Best Practices Agency, Pritchett-Moore has served the insurance needs of its clients since 1934 and believes in out-of-the-box thinking in their approach to insurance and protection.

Visit pm-insurance.com for more information.

ABOUT FLOWERS INSURANCE

Since 1953, clients have trusted Flowers to help them get more out of their insurance coverage by gaining access to products that cover the full range of business, personal and employee benefit needs. An independent insurance agency that provides coverage options from blue-chip companies known for financial stability and dependable claim service, Flowers believes that one size does not fit all and tailors plans to fit each and every client's unique needs.

Visit flowersinsurance.com for more information.

ABOUT HIGGINBOTHAM

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast-to-coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads.

Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

