FinTech "LOANZ.com" Increases Platform Exposure in the United States, Expands with Major Lenders

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Loanz.com, a cutting-edge online lending platform, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its operations in the United States. This strategic move positions Loanz.com at the forefront of the online lending industry, enhancing its ability to connect consumers with some of America's biggest lenders while providing a seamless, customer-centric borrowing experience.

Loanz.com utilizes a proprietary methodology, driven by advanced data analytics, to match applicants with lenders in real-time. This revolutionary approach ensures that borrowers are connected with the lender that best suits their individual needs and financial goals. Whether it's debt consolidation, personal loans for everyday expenses, or financing a dream wedding, Loanz.com is committed to empowering consumers with access to a wide range of borrowing options.

The expansion of Loanz.com's operations in the USA is a testament to the company's dedication to making the lending process more transparent, efficient, and customer focused. By partnering with some of America's largest and most reputable lenders, Loanz.com further strengthens its position as a trusted intermediary in the online lending ecosystem.

Key highlights of Loanz.com's expansion include:

Launch of a BETA test of its new, revamped platform: As of November 1st, 2023,



Loanz.com has launched a BETA version of its newly revamped platform, available to use for US based consumers. Through this BETA, Loanz will be updating, refining, and finalizing its platform for an aggressive launch post BETA. Enhanced Lender Network: Loanz.com is proud to bring on board some of the most esteemed lenders in the United States. This diverse network ensures that borrowers have access to a wide array of financial products and competitive loan terms.



Streamlined Borrowing Process: With Loanz.com's proprietary methodology, applicants can expect a simplified and expedited loan application process. The platform's advanced algorithms analyze applicant data to match them with the lender that offers the most suitable terms, making borrowing easier and more efficient than ever.



Tailored Solutions: Whether consumers are seeking to consolidate debt, fund personal projects, or cover special occasions like weddings, Loanz.com provides personalized loan options that cater to each individual's unique financial circumstances.



Commitment to Customer Satisfaction: Loanz.com places customer satisfaction at the core of its mission. The platform's user-friendly interface, responsive customer support, and commitment to transparency ensure that borrowers have a positive and informed lending experience.

"As we expand our operations in the USA and forge partnerships with some of the nation's most prominent lenders, we find ourselves even more passionate and focused on helping consumers obtain the services and lending products that they need. Loanz.com has one clear goal; to redefine the online lending landscape," said Redha Benchetrat, Chief Executive Officer at Loanz.com. "Our commitment to using cutting-edge technology to connect borrowers with lenders who best meet their needs, aligns with our mission to empower consumers with accessible and efficient financial solutions," says Redha.

This expansion is a significant milestone in Loanz.com's journey to revolutionize the lending industry, providing borrowers with a transparent and personalized borrowing experience. As Loanz.com continues to grow, its focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and responsible lending will remain unwavering.

For more information about Loanz.com and its lending solutions, please visit www.loanz.com.

About Loanz.com: Loanz.com is a leading online lending platform that connects consumers with America's top lenders. Using a proprietary methodology driven by advanced data analytics, Loanz.com matches borrowers with the lender that best suits their individual financial needs. Whether for debt consolidation, personal loans, or special occasions, Loanz.com is committed to providing a seamless and customer-centric borrowing experience. Visit www.loanz.com to learn more.

