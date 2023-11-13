Tampa General Hospital's Orthopaedic Institute Recognized as a Top Orthopaedic Program by Becker's Hospital Review for 2023

The Institute has been recognized for excellence and innovation in orthopaedic care.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH)'s Orthopaedic Institute is one of the top orthopaedic programs in the U.S., according to Becker's Hospital Review's 2023 list of "100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Orthopedic Programs," which highlights hospitals and health systems with orthopaedic programs that provide exceptional orthopaedic care for patients with musculoskeletal conditions or injuries. This recognition underscores Tampa General's commitment to delivering best-in-class orthopaedic care, placing the TGH Orthopaedic Institute among a cohort of orthopaedic programs treating a high volume of patients, conducting research that advances the field of orthopaedics and using the most cutting-edge technologies available.

"At Tampa General, our team consistently raises the bar for the level of care and innovation our patients can expect from a nationally recognized academic health system," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "In partnership with the Florida Orthopaedic Institute, the TGH Orthopaedic Institute is making a difference in our community and beyond by combining unmatched expertise, advanced technology and clinical best practices to enhance the level of patient care and clinical outcomes."

The TGH Orthopaedic Institute uses advanced technology and treatment options to provide high-quality care and positive outcomes for even the most complex orthopaedic conditions, including hip and knee arthritis, bone fractures, spinal deformities, musculoskeletal tumors, joint infection and shoulder, foot and hand disorders. Four centers of excellence comprise the Institute – the general orthopaedic and sports medicine center, the adult reconstruction orthopaedic center, the orthopaedic trauma center and the pediatric orthopaedic center – along with comprehensive programs for hip and knee replacements, shoulder, ankle and elbow conditions.

The Institute offers innovative, minimally invasive options for joint replacement procedures by harnessing robot-assisted technology and 3D printing, enabling greater surgical precision and reducing post-surgical pain and patient recovery time.

The TGH Orthopaedic Institute is the leading provider of orthopaedic care in the West Central Florida region, performing more than 5,000 procedures annually. In addition to a specialized team of board-certified surgeons, the Institute has nine nurses certified in orthopaedics by the National Association of Orthopaedic Nurses on its staff, ensuring patients receive the highest level of specialized care. As Tampa Bay's only Level I Trauma Center, Tampa General also offers emergency orthopaedic care and reconstructive surgery for traumatic injuries. The Institute's board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons excel in treating complex orthopaedic conditions, making it a preferred referral center for physicians throughout the region.

"Our position as a nationally recognized orthopaedic program and our ability to leverage best-in-class research and resources as a leading academic health system makes a real difference for the patients we serve," said Dr. Roy Sanders, chief of the TGH Orthopaedic Institute, professor and chair in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, and president of the Florida Orthopaedic Institute. "To be the only orthopaedic program in the region included on this list is a reflection of our dedicated team and their relentless innovation focused on delivering the best care possible."

This recognition comes on the heels of Tampa General's ranking as one of the nation's top 50 hospitals in Orthopedics for 2023-2024 by U.S. News & World Report, ranking No. 30 in the U.S. and No. 2 in Florida. U.S. News & World Report also ranked Tampa General as "high performing," or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals, for Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement care for 2023-2024. This followed an earlier recognition from U.S. News & World Report in 2022-2023, ranking Tampa General among the nation's top 50 hospitals for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, as well as one of the best hospitals for Knee and Hip Replacement surgery.

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry. The list highlights exceptional orthopedic programs nationwide. Tampa General and the rest of this year's "100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Orthopedic Programs" honorees are profiled online here.

