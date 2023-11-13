Connectria Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Connectria and AWS have entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to expand the global reach and scale of Connectria's services and accelerate modernization for IBM Power Systems (IBM i/AS400, AIX) with AWS.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectria, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner and AWS Solutions Provider with a specialization in hybrid architecture and modernization for IBM Power Systems, has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Connectria is recognized for its expertise and delivery of enhanced managed services, security and compliance support, and professional services to AWS customers. The SCA further enhances Connectria's ability to support mission-critical workloads and applications across diverse industries, such as banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, industrial, logistics, supply chain, retail, and the public sector.

"This SCA with AWS is a testament to our dedication to delivering excellence and innovation; and marks a significant milestone for our organization," said Amar Patel, President, and CEO at Connectria. "This collaboration brings together two organizations with a shared vision, and we are confident that our relationship will yield tremendous benefits to our more than 1,000 customers around the globe. With a deep bench of AWS and IBM experts, we are providing innovative solutions and a technology roadmap that enables business transformation and optimization."

Connectria began its journey with AWS in 2013 by participating in the launch of the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) program and has since achieved many AWS Competency designations including the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Healthcare Competency, AWS Managed Security Services Competency. Connectria is also an AWS Public Sector Solutions Provider. Connectria's achievement of multiple AWS Competency designations underscore its ability to support high compliance workloads, large-scale cloud migrations, and modernization projects across a variety of industrial sectors.

Chris Sullivan, Vice President of Worldwide Systems Integrators at AWS explained "To AWS, Connectria and our customers, the cloud is more than just migrations; it's modernization, scale, and opportunity. We are delighted to expand our relationship with Connectria. Together we will deliver customers the bar-raising business outcomes they need to accelerate their growth."

Connectria has differentiated itself as an AWS Partner by providing an innovative, fully managed IBM Power Systems hybrid architecture on AWS. The solution provides low latency connectivity between AWS and IBM Power Systems while providing customers with a long-term technology roadmap that supports the modernization of traditional workloads running on IBM i, AS/400, and AIX. With Connectria, companies running mission-critical workloads on IBM Power Systems can leverage the transformational benefits of the cloud for production, disaster recovery, and modernization while also addressing the growing skill shortage, maintenance, and data center exit challenges associated with legacy infrastructure.

Salem Elnahwy, Chief Technology Officer at Transflo, a Connectria customer, stated "Transflo provides leading edge software technology for the transportation industry. Our Truckstop services network and our Transflo Mobile+ app, generate over 3.2M downloads to equip truck drivers with all the features they need for their workday. Connectria leveraged its IBM on-net solution with AWS to deliver an innovative solution that enabled us to scale easily, reach enhanced system availability, and partner on a long-term technology roadmap. It's great to be working with an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner who also understands the world of IBM."

A key component of the collaboration between Connectria and AWS includes a significant expansion of their IBM Power Systems hybrid architecture and modernization services. This will help Connectria and AWS better support global enterprises and Fortune 500 organizations facing an increasing need for innovative solutions that enable cloud acceleration and modernization for legacy systems.

Troy Mitchell, VP of Channel and Alliances at Connectria added, "Connectria is committed to delighting our customers with the thoughtful, strategic transformation of their business. At the heart of this is innovation. We've combined 10 years of AWS and more than 25 years of IBM experience to deliver an array of services and solutions that help customers address their short- and long-term strategy for business-critical applications and ERP systems, many of which run on IBM Power Systems. This SCA rewards the work of many people and will be an incredible catalyst for growth as it enables us to reach new customers, in new markets around the globe."

For more information about Connectria and its collaboration with AWS, visit connectria.com to learn more. To read the full version of the customer case study with Transflo, visit https://www.connectria.com/resources/case-study/transflo/.

About Connectria

Connectria delivers an extensive portfolio of managed and professional services built on more than 25 years of experience designing and supporting the mission-critical infrastructure that businesses rely on every day. Our mission is to drive meaningful impact and deliver innovative, reliable, and secure solutions that help you connect the dots between today's technology and tomorrow's possibilities.

Learn more at https://www.connectria.com/.

